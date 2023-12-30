To ban or not to ban: Pinoys’ penchant for firecrackers to herald the start of the New Year coming to an end?

THE Filipinos’ love-hate relationship with the explosive, flashy and sometimes deadly and injury- causing firecrackers during the New Year’s Eve revelry appears to be at an end point after Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos urged all local government units (LGUs) to come up with ordinances that will ban firecracker use and individual fireworks displays in their respective localities.

“I am calling [on] all LGUs to come up with ordinances [banning fireworks display in communities]. Anyway, the New Year can be celebrated joyfully [even without firecrackers],” he said.

Abalos’s appeal to LGU executives was made at the “Lab 4 All” Christmas for All Gift-Giving activity at the Jose Fabella Center in Mandaluyong City earlier this month.

The DILG chief instead pushed for supervised fireworks displays in common spaces like municipal town halls and other designated areas.

Abalos said this proposed measure could help reduce fireworks-related accidents and untoward incidents during the holiday season.

In 2017, then-President Rodrigo Duterte signed Executive Order 28, banning fireworks in households or places of residence nationwide, stressing only community fireworks displays supervised by licensed individuals are allowed.

Abalos urged LGUs to replicate the same measure, which is still being implemented by other local governments, such as Davao City and Quezon City.

This ban aims to minimize firecracker-related injuries in the coming New Year’s Eve celebration.

Implement law to the fullest

THE DILG chief also urged all LGUs to strictly enforce their ordinances concerning the use of harmful firecrackers in their respective communities.

This, Abalos explained, is to ensure the safety of their communities, and lessen, if not totally eliminate, pyrotechnics-related injuries prior to and during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Based on DILG data, at least 1,210 LGUs already have ordinances banning the use of harmful firecrackers in their respective localities.

“Let us see to it that these ordinances [regarding harmful firecrackers] can be implemented properly. Let us put teeth into these ordinances,” Abalos said in Filipino.

This, as he commended the 35 LGUs that have complied with his recent call to pass ordinances on the same, saying that this will ensure safe and injury-free celebrations for their constituents.

Abalos said to attain their target of safe and injury-free festivities, LGUs must see to it that the provisions of the said ordinances are implemented down to the grassroots level.

Of the 1,210 LGUs that already have firecracker ordinances, Region 1 has 94; Region 2 with 84; Cordillera Administrative Region with 56; and Region 3 with 108.

Also, National Capital Region has 17; Calabarzon with 126; Mimaropa with 67; Region 5 with 63; Region 6 with 102; Region 7 with 91; Region 8 with 127; Region 9 with 66; Region 10 with 86; Region 11 with 23; Region 12 with 37; and Region 13 with 63.

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), the list of prohibited firecrackers includes, among others, Five Star, Pla-pla, Piccolo, Goodbye Philippines, Goodbye Bading, Giant Bawang, Watusi, Atomic Triangle, Judas’ Belt, Super Yolanda, Super Lolo, and Coke-in-Can.

Tracking illegal firecracker sellers online

Meanwhile, the PNP Firearms and Explosives Division is now coordinating with the Anti-Cybercrime Group and other stakeholders in tracking down sellers of illegal firecrackers online.

Online sellers of illegal firecrackers could face charges for violation of Republic Act 7183 and Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Meanwhile, Col. Jay Guillermo, of the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group’s Cyber Response unit, warned the public against buying firecrackers online as firecrackers being sold in this medium could be the unregulated type and have more explosive content than the licensed ones.

This could be dangerous as it could cause injuries to the unwary public lighting it up during the holidays.

DTI heightens enforcement

THE DTI, for its part, announced that it had successfully carried out its heightened enforcement of technical regulations, resulting in the confiscation of uncertified fireworks in Bocaue, Bulacan, on December 21.

During the enforcement operations, four out of the 33 inspected retail firms were issued with notices of violation (NOV) for selling fireworks not covered by the Philippine Standard (PS) license and for using an improper PS mark, resulting in the seizure of a total of 1,543 products.

Retail stores were given 48 hours to provide an explanation related to the findings of non-compliance as part of the due process.

DTI Assistant Secretary Amanda Marie F. Nograles spearheaded the enforcement operations, actively urging the public to prioritize product safety.

She emphasized the importance of verifying product labels, specifically checking for the PS mark accompanied by a valid license number.

This verification, she explained, is crucial for ensuring the quality and safety of the product.

Additionally, Nograles reminded consumers to exercise vigilance by checking the official list of licensed manufacturers and models.

She cautioned that not all PS marks might be legitimate.

DTI reminds the consumers to check and be guided by the list of PS-licensed fireworks issued by the DTI-Bureau of Product Standards.

As of December 13, there are 15 local brand names and their corresponding manufacturers listed with PS-license, including 4Sure Fireworks, A. Santiago Fireworks, Andy’s Fireworks, Double L, Dragon Fireworks, Diamond, LF Fireworks, LLF, Maribel Sta. Ana Fireworks, Nation, Pegasus, Phoenix, Star Light, Yangco Fireworks, and JPL Fireworks.

The enforcement of the uncertified fireworks is pursuant to Republic Act 7183 or the Law on Pyrotechnic Devices, which prohibits the importation of finished firecrackers and fireworks.

The DTI’s nationwide initiative against unlicensed fireworks highlights the enforcement of technical regulations, mandating compliance with Philippine Standard Certification Mark Schemes, particularly Department Administrative Order 02, Series of 2007. The said enforcement focuses on compliance under General Categories 1, 2 and 3, as specified in Department Administrative Order 22-08 Series of 2022.

Going ‘underground’

INSTEAD of pushing for a total firecracker ban, the Philippine Fireworks Association urged the DILG to crack down on illegal manufacturers and individuals smuggling substandard pyrotechnics.

The group also clarified that the legitimate fireworks manufacturers comply with standards set by the DTI-BPS before being sold in the marketplace.

The group said that the ban would also not prevent illegal manufacturers and sellers from going “underground” to sell their wares, adding that only legitimate businesses will be affected.

The Philippine Pyrotechnics Manufacturers and Dealers Association Inc., for its part, urged lawmakers to create a national pyrotechnic regulatory board to come up with proper rules and policies for the industry.

The group said the proposed board would consist of representatives from the PNP, industry stakeholders, Department of Science and Technology, DTI, and other relevant government agencies.

Image credits: Hrlumanog | Dreamstime.com





