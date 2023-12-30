Taduran prevails in IBF eliminator

FORMER world champion Pedro Taduran beat Jake Amparo via unanimous decision on Thursday night in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) title eliminator at the Bohol Wisdom School Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City.

Taduran thus became a mandatory challenger for the minimum weight championship.

Proving himself as a world championship-caliber boxer, Taduran, fighting out of Libon in Albay and a former IBF minimum weight titleholder, earned the nod of all the foreign judges—119-109, 118-110 and 112.

“I really needed to win this one and I’m so thankful for the opportunity given by the Mr. Sean Gibbons [MP Promotions president] and Madam Cucuy Elorde,” the 27-year-old southpaw told BusinessMirror through a phone interview a few hours after the fight. “If not for them, this won’t be possible.”

Taduran (16-4-1 win-loss-draw record with 12 knockouts) expressed also thanked Jerwin Ancajas’s coach, Joven Jimenez, for helping him improve his short punches and uppercuts during his two months training in Las Vegas last September.

“Jake [Amparo] was a great fighter, he didn’t give up, but my two-month training in Las Vegas [Knucklehead’s Gym] was very important with coach Joven [Jimenez],” he said. “I learned a lot and my conditioning looked so better than the previous years.”

Taduran unleashed a volume of punches in the last round, hitting a durable Amparo in head as he tried to engage in a close fight.

When he went for the distance, Tanduran still caught him with left and right jabs forcing him to backdown until the final bell.

The 26-year-old Amparo, a native of Tagbilaran City, dropped to 14-5-1 with three knockouts.

He failed to take advantage of his two-inch reach advantage (66) against Taduran, now the mandatory challenger to reigning minimum weight champion Ginjiro Shigeoka (10-0 record with eight knockouts) of Japan.