Rice stocks as of Nov. 1 down to 2MMT–PSA

The country’s total rice stocks as of November 1 declined year-on-year by a quarter to nearly 2 million metric tons (MMT) as stocks across households and commercial entities fell, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Latest PSA report showed that the country’s rice inventory at the start of November stood at 1.978 MMT, about 25.33 percent lower than the 2.649 MMT recorded in the same period of last year.

PSA data showed that the overall drop in rice inventory was caused by lower stocks held by households, commercial entities and even by the National Food Authority (NFA).

Despite the 671,000 MT drop in overall inventory, historical PSA data showed that November’s stock level was the highest for the year.

“Month-on-month, the volume of rice stocks inventory recorded an increase of 6.4 percent from the previous month’s inventory level of 1.86 million metric tons,” the PSA said recently.

PSA data showed that bulk of the country’s rice inventory were with the commercial sector at 1.017 MMT, while households stored about 901,110 MT. Rice stocks in NFA warehouses were estimated at 60,230 MT, according to the PSA.

“This month’s rice stocks inventories in all sectors registered annual declines of 50.0 percent in NFA depositories, 31.8 percent in the household sector, and 13.2 percent in the commercial sector relative to their corresponding levels in the same period of 2022,” the state statistical agency said.

“In comparison to the October 2023 rice stocks levels, month-on-month increases were noted in rice stocks inventories in the NFA depositories by 36.1 percent, household sector by 10.8 percent, and in the commercial sector by 0.5 percent,” it added.

Meanwhile, the PSA reported that total corn inventory nationwide rose by 29.1 percent year-on-year to 779,460 MT from 603,670 MT in November 2022.

“Month-on-month, corn stocks inventory exhibited a decrement of 8.7 percent relative to its previous month’s inventory level of 853.66 thousand metric tons,” the PSA said.

“About 88.2 percent of this month’s total corn stocks inventory were from the commercial sector, while the remaining 11.8 percent were from the households,” the PSA added.

The PSA said the corn stocks of the commercial sector stood at 687,410 MT, while 92,050 MT were stored by the household sector.

“From the same month of the previous year’s level, corn stocks inventory in the commercial sector recorded an annual increase of 38.6 percent, while an annual decline of 14.4 percent was observed in the household sector,” it said.

“Relative to the inventory level in October 2023, the volume of corn stocks in the household sector registered a month-on-month decrease of 26.7 percent. Likewise, corn stocks in the commercial sector dropped by 5.6 percent,” it added.