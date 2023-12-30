PSA rolls out PhilSys on Wheels in Laoag City

LAOAG CITY—Fifty senior citizens and children from Barangay 1 San Lorenzo in this city benefited from the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) on Wheels program, eyed to service national ID applications of less fortunate individuals from far-flung villages.

Philippine Statistics Authority-Ilocos Norte provincial head Marilyn Vergara, in an interview on Wednesday, said the mobile registration for the national ID aims to register at least 50 individuals a day.

“The mobile registration process takes less than five minutes. It aims to allow those unregistered citizens to register and be immediately issued with ePhilIDs for them to enjoy the benefits of being PhilSys registered,” she said.

PSA has simplified the requirements with just the birth and barangay certificates attesting that they are residents of the barangay where they currently reside.

So far, PSA-Ilocos Norte has registered over 100,000 individuals since it started to roll out off-site registration hubs in October. PNA

Image credits: Barangay Uno San Lorenzo





