NSC chief Año lauds latest OCTA polls on WPS

National Security Adviser Eduardo M. Año is pleased to find out that the majority of Filipinos see the West Philippine Sea (WPS) issue as a major concern considering its impact on the livelihood of the country’s fishermen.

Año’s reaction came Thursday following the latest OCTA survey, which found the majority of adult Filipinos agree with the Marcos administration’s approach in handling the territorial dispute with China.

The survey also showed a significant 15 percent increase in public support.

“The survey results show that the Filipino people consider the WPS as a major concern and that the lives and livelihood of our people, especially the fisherfolk who depend on the seas, are primordial concerns which cannot be taken for granted,” Año, who is also National Security Council head, said.

He added that the latest OCTA survey shows that the country’s foreign and security policies, including strengthening ties with partners, allies and friends, are on the “right track.”

With this latest development, Año said the government will pursue the “national interest with greater resolve in the coming year.”

“We appreciate the support of the Filipino people and the public can be assured that the NSC will always advance the national interest and protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity at all times,” he added.