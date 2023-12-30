No holiday declaration for January 2–Palace

Following a series of long weekends this month, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has opted not to declare January 2, 2024 as another holiday.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy V. Garafil said the Chief Executive has not suspended work and classes during the said date.

“Wala po (none),” the PCO official told reporters last Friday when asked if there is already a presidential issuance declaring Tuesday as a holiday.

Marcos had been advocating for long weekends to help boost the country’s tourism and encourage people to spend time with their families.

He issued Proclamation No. 90 declaring December 25 (Christmas Day) as a regular holiday and Proclamation No. 26 as a special non-working holiday.

Filipinos will be enjoying another long weekend this week after the President came out with proclamations declaring December 30 (Rizal Day) a regular holiday and December 31 a special non-working holiday.

Marcos also made January 1, 2024 (New Year’s Day) the first regular holiday of the year through Proclamation No. 368.