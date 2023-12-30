LTFRB allows unconsolidated jeepney operators to operate until Jan. 31, 2024

The government assured on Friday that there will be no transport crisis come 2024, as it provides a month-long grace period for unconsolidated public utility vehicles (PUV) to continue their operations. The caveat, however, is that they will no longer be allowed to consolidate after the temporary reprieve.

In a news conference, officials of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) announced the issuance of a new memorandum, allowing the extension of unconsolidated PUV franchises until January 31.

“Looking at the whole universe of the available modes, the LTFRB is not expecting a transportation crisis by January 2024,” LTFRB Board Member Mercy Paras Leynes said. “There are other available transportation modes or road transport service or mode of transportation, such as jeepneys or PUVS. Even the buses can still provide the needed mass transport mode.”

The memorandum specifically targets areas where less than 60 percent of authorized transport service entities (TSE) have been consolidated.

Despite extending their operations for a month, operators and drivers that fail to consolidate their franchises into cooperatives or corporations on or before the December 31 deadline will have their franchises revoked.

“All unconsolidated individual operators who failed to file application for consolidation prior to 31 December 2023 shall no longer be allowed to organize into a juridical entity or join existing consolidated TSEs,” Memorandum Circular 2023-052 read.

The agency estimates that in the National Capital Region (NCR), about 30 percent have already complied with the consolidation order. Under the new circular, the LTFRB has placed a “60 percent” minimum as for number of authorized units (NAU) in routes to ensure that PUVs can accommodate passengers.

“I would like to emphasize that in the major thoroughfares in Metro Manila, they have consolidated. Majority of those who have not consolidated, consist of short routes where there are other modes of transport for the short distance that can still cater to the commuters,” LTFRB NCR Regional Director Zona Tamayo explained.

Despite the “leniency” extended to unconsolidated operators and drivers, the LTFRB will still issue show-cause orders to all unconsolidated PUVs, as part of the “due process.”

Industry consolidation is part of the PUV Modernization Program (PUVMP). President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. himself announced that the deadline for consolidation is firmly set for December 31.

Bad message

The Passenger Forum (TPF) Convener Primo Morillo questioned the difference between the January 31 franchise extension and the December 31 deadline for consolidation.

“Why do they need to have a different deadline for consolidation and a deadline for franchise revocation?” he said in a phone interview. “They know that there will be a transport crisis that’s why they extended the franchises to January 31.”

Morillo said that the extension of the operations of unconsolidated units is simply a move from the government to “give itself a month to address the fact that there will be a shortage in supply after the deadline.”

He also cautioned the government that it is sending a “bad message” to industry players by giving them two different timelines.

“With that they are saying that these operators and drivers will no longer be part of the industry,” he said. “If they are saying that the consolidation is not a phase out, then why this decision? They are saying that they are advocates of consolidation and are against phase out, so why are they now prohibiting them from consolidating?”

It is “odd,” Morillo said, that there are two different timelines for the industry to follow, advising that the “extension should not just be the operations, but the consolidation itself.”

Should the government push through with the deadline for consolidation and the franchise-only extension, then it is just “aggravating the crisis,” he said.

“Commuters already find it hard to get a ride due to a shortage in supply, and yet they are still trimming the crop because of an ill-advised plan. What will be their solution from January 1 to 31? Are they going to create new franchises? How will they address the problem by February?” Morillo said.

Bad measure

The Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (PISTON) noted that the extension is a band-aid solution that only forces operators to consolidate.

“This is not an extension, but a stop-gap measure to further coerce operators to apply for franchise consolidation. The LTFRB and DOTr [Department of Transportation] keep twisting their numbers to serve huge corporations’ purpose of monopolizing public transport,” PISTON President Mody Floranda said.

He said that in NCR alone, over 31,000 PUVs are yet to apply for consolidation.

“That is almost equivalent to 86,000 transport workers displaced in the NCR and around 6.2 million commuters stranded in the densest metropolis in the country,” he said. “The PUVMP is clearly a failure. This is not just a crisis, this is a transport disaster.”

PISTON earlier filed for a temporary restraining order before the Supreme Court against the PUVMP. However, the High Court only ordered the DOTr and the LTFRB an opportunity to justify the constitutionality of their various administrative issuances that would pave the way for the eventual phase out of jeepneys from the roads.

The Court ordered the respondents to comment within a non-extendible period of 10 days from notice on the petition for certiorari and prohibition with urgent application for a temporary restraining order (TRO) and/or writ of preliminary injunction.

Bad design

Toix Cerna, a representative of commuter advocacy group Komyut, noted that the PUVMP in itself has a “design problem.”

“They are forcing consolidation as a key component. Basically, it’s really designed so that consolidated entities can access capital to the bank so they can modernize—that’s just the main point. But what commuters want is adequate service. It doesn’t matter if they are modern. If the supply is not enough, then it’s just face value. The program has to be updated to provide commuters adequate service,” Cerna said in a phone interview.

She recommended the government to review and evaluate its priorities.

“The demand for public transport is high,” Cerna said. “They have to change the approach to make it more commuter-focused.”

The PUVMP, initiated by the government in 2017, aims to overhaul the nation’s public transportation system, particularly focusing on jeepneys, the backbone of public transit in the Philippines.

The PUVMP aims to modernize and unify the fragmented public utility vehicle industry, emphasizing the replacement of older vehicles with those meeting Euro 4 emissions standards.

The program’s objectives include changing the franchising system, introducing new routes, and providing education to drivers.

The program will be fully implemented by January 1.