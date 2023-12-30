Lolo Rufo at 101, and counting

There are regions around the world called “Blue Zones” where people tend to live beyond 100 years, and researchers have identified common lifestyle and dietary factors that contribute to their longevity.

Well, in Marikina, there lives a true blue zoner, Pinoy version, who goes by the name of Rufo Miñon. So, on January 1, 2024 he will mark his first new year…after 100.

He celebrated his 101st birthday anniversary on December 17 in a simple merry gathering where my wife Aurit and I were invited.

There he was sitting at a lone table in front of the room, beaming affably, enjoying it all, as family members, relatives, neighbors and friends extolled him with accolade after accolade.

As I watched him, I thought I detected a sly grin and a naughty twinkle in his bespectacled eyes, as if to say: You ain’t seen nothing yet!

No living former classmates or workmates were present to greet him. He has outlived them all. Nelia, sitting at our table, wisecracked: “I would never want to live to 100. Because when I die, there would be no more living friends and colleagues to come to my wake.”

Lolo Rufo to his 20 or so grand kids; he’s Tatay Rufo to those of us outside his family circle.

It seems a lifetime ago when my wife and I met him for the first time. It was the day when his daughter Tess arrived on an SUV at an agreed meeting place so we could follow her in our car to her place in Marikina. Guess who was at the driver’s seat of the SUV? Tatay Rufo! We couldn’t believe it when she told us he was 90-plus years old, because he looked very sprite and brisk in the way he moved and comported himself. Most of all, being a nonagenarian then, he could still drive like a 30-year-old.

For 10 years or so, whenever our paths crossed, we would always ask Tess: how is Tatay Rufo? Her responsorial refrain: “Oh, he’s still driving, taking me to functions or meet-ups, bringing the grand kids to school and picking them up. Hatid-sundo.” We would then chide her: how could you let him still drive at his age? Her retort: he can’t be stopped; besides his eyesight is still very sharp and his reflexes are still good.

Tatay Rufo spent his working years being a driver: a driver for a religious congregation, a driver for a wealthy family, and a driver of a mobile van for a top TV network. Self-driven and hardworking, he raised a good family of four children, who all grew up to be responsible parents themselves.

Widowed in his mid-70s, he never tied the knot again with another woman, although Tess disclosed that he had at least two girl friends after his wife’s demise. But that’s an interesting story for another day.

His lifestyle?

Early to bed and early to rise is a habit he probably developed in his line of work as a driver. He used to play pelota and tennis regularly into his 90s. He is carnivorous, a meat eater, defying our assumptions. But he eats just enough, and he doesn’t smoke, nor drink.

He is orderly in his ways, very scrupulous about his repair tools, which he never lends to others. This is not being stingy but being always ready. The Japanese calls this “seiton”—that admirable work practice of sorting tools so they can be retrieved quickly when needed.

Tess says that Tatay Rufo is a stickler for punctuality. He would always arrive before the appointed time. That’s a reflection of his respect and consideration for others. Totally in character.

Yet for all his fastidiousness and scrupulousness, Tatay Rufo is far from being a cold, distant person. On the contrary, he is very warm and sociable. His winsome smile and unassuming manner enable him to make friends easily.

What is the secret of Tatay Rufo’s longevity? Probably his genes. At age 101, Tatay Rufo doesn’t have diabetes and no major ailments. His father lived robustly up to a ripe old age of 100. A balikbayan brother of his who now lives in the province is 99 years old. Can someone extract the DNA of his family and find a way to replicate it?

Then as Tess and I were talking, I got to realize an essential quality that may be another factor why he has managed to live longer than the average person. He lives a low-maintenance life. A life less extraordinary perhaps, imperfect undoubtedly, but a happy, contented and blessing-filled life nevertheless.

To self-indulgent people, it may be considered a boring life. Many times I hear it said that life is short so enjoy it extravagantly to the max, at least even if you die young, you can say you’ve tasted the best that life can give.

But to me Tatay Rufo’s unvarnished, unfanciful life is what I would call the art of graceful aging. Life is really simple, says the sage. It’s people who make it complicated.

Remember the Beatle song, “will you still need me, will you still feed me when I’m sixty four?” Those lyrics may no longer reflect the times. Nowadays, at 64, an individual is statistically considered middle-aged. “May asim pa” or “kering keri pa” as we say in the native lingo.

This is why when someone’s life is cut down at age 60 or 70, people would be heard saying: “Bata pa, sayang siya.” (Still young, what a waste.)

Centenarians like Tatay Rufo, rare as they are, should really be treasured. Sure, they are given a cash incentive of P100,000, as well as a letter of felicitation, congratulating them on their longevity. However, to me their value goes beyond the singular feat of staying alive up to 100. What is much more priceless is what’s in their minds. Every centenarian is a walking oral history book. Their minds are a gold mine, filled with gems of personal memories.

Our National Historical Commission should deploy professional historical researchers to extract as much memories as they can from their minds while still lucid. For instance, Tatay Rufo can probably revisit his childhood memories of the pre-war American colonial times. Did he ride the tranvia? What did Escolta look like during so-called “Peace Time”? Was he able to watch Jose Corazon de Jesus the “King of Balagtasan” perform in the late 1920s? What was it like to live during the years of the Japanese occupation?

We need dedicated people like Studs Terkel, an American writer and historian, who was acclaimed for his collection of oral histories of ordinary Americans, such as Hard Times: An Oral History of the Great Depression, American Dreams: Lost and Found, The Good War, and other books.

We should look for young scholars with passion for history in our universities who would be trained to listen, to chronicle, and to make sure the stories of Filipino centenarians are remembered and documented. These would serve as a window into our nation’s past, which should be placed in a national repository or archive, digitally accessible to historians, writers, documentary filmmakers, period film production designers and so on.

One of my regrets is not finding more time to talk to my father and mother about their times before they passed away. I enjoyed the moments when my Tatang regaled me with his recollections, which transported me into his past but they were brief and sporadic. I now wish I mined his memory more intently and deeply.

Going back to the topic of longevity, one naughty friend once said, it’s not how long, but how well you use it. As a 70-plus years old couple, our wish is not really about adding years to our lives, but adding life into our years.

That wish is not in the stars, nor in our genes. It’s a personal choice that comes from within. Why not re-invigorate or re-purpose your life, for you still have many more years to go or to maintain. No age is too late or too early to start doing it. Someone dubbed it “Conscious Aging.” Why not include conscious aging in your New Year’s resolution for 2024?

I bet Tatay Rufo would give you a wink and a hundred and one thumb-ups!