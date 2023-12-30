Kroma CEO sees more grow thin digital content consumption

KROMA Entertainment considers itself a game-changer in the rapidly changing entertainment industry. Its focus on “tradigital” entertainment is aimed at connecting with a diverse audience, not just digital natives.

“At its core, entertainment companies, whether ‘traditional’ or not, are all about delighting audiences by creating and delivering great content. Kroma introduces relevant innovation to all parts of this process, whether it’s in the stories we choose to tell, or the touchpoints we use to tell it,” said Kroma Entertainment CEO Ian Monsod.

While Kroma churns out a variety of content and is into different businesses related to the industry, including talent management (NYMA [Now You Must Aspire]) and event management (LiveMNL), at the heart of the company is quality content.

As the head of Kroma, Monsod recognizes the unique power of the cinema experience despite the growing strength of streaming platforms.

“The cinema setup provides an immersive video and audio experience with a communal atmosphere that can’t be replicated by home viewing—laughing, crying and screaming with other people is an event experience that fosters human connection, which is valued now more than ever. It may just be a matter of cinemas embracing that fact and providing that proposition, with the content it chooses to present, and the total experience it gives to its audience.”

Monsod, however, acknowledges that content consumption is now less focused on traditional pillars like cinema and broadcast.

“The public values entertainment, no doubt, but what they look for—and what they connect to—evolves. Events and concerts, for example, are getting more frequent and more expensive,” said Monsod.

He added, “Keeping in tune with that audience and offering culturally relevant content becomes essential.”

Thus, Kroma Entertainment keeps relatively lean teams that sit in proximity to a tech ecosystem, so it is able to utilize technology to aid in relevant innovation. “That gives us the flexibility that other companies with legacy systems may not have, and helps us pivot quickly when needed,” said Monsod.

For example, Kroma’s interactive broadcast channel PIE recently shifted exclusively online, to focus on its interactive proposition without the heavy cost structure of a broadcast system. Pinoy Interactive Entertainment, or PIE Channel, is Kroma’s watch-and-win network.

The company is also into publishing as Kroma PubCo also launched Co:Lab, a creative agency and community aggregator that takes brand stories and explores innovative ways to tell them using the lens of media specialists and communication solutions by digital publishing experts. By the way, this business unit, with titles like Wonder Mag, Complex Philippines, and FreebieMNL, is headed by my friend Sarah Santiago, who is a veteran in the field of publishing.

Kroma’s business interests are diverse but unified. LiveMNL creates on-ground, on-time, online, on-budget, or hybrid world-class and breakthrough events and also handles Paradise Rising, the Filipino sister label of Asian-American music company, 88Rising.

Anima is, of course, Kroma’s production studio that is committed to quality storytelling headed by Bianca Balbuena. Anima Studio’s content has gained critical acclaim. Meanwhile, Secret Menu is a full-service creative and production house that offers brand content solutions, commercials, live videos, event coverage, and music videos.

“We’re quite a young company and we’re playing in multiple content areas, but expect two things: that we will continuously provide cutting edge, innovative content that truly engages our audiences; and that our audience will progressively be more global so we can shine a brighter spotlight on Filipino creativity and talent,” said Monsod.

At Kroma Entertainment, Monsod leads the company in its mission to showcase the best of Filipino creativity to the world through innovative means and bring Filipino talent to the global stage.

Before Kroma, Monsod served as the managing director of Warner Music Philippines and also held key positions at Mediaquest and TV5. He also worked for various media and tech companies in the US, including Sesame Workshop and Digicorp.

For 2024, Monsod said he expects “more of the same growth in digital content consumption in the midst of audience fragmentation, continued growth of live events, and hopefully cinemas recovering, focusing on total experience.”





Image credits: Kroma Entertainment





