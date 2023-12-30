HOLA FUJIAN! Exploring four cities in China in five days

China’s Fujian Province is huge by our provincial standards. Its land area of 121,400 square kilometers is approximately one-third the size of the entire Philippines, and so is its population of 39 million. Just imagine a land mass slightly bigger than Luzon but with 40 percent fewer people – that’s how Fujian is today.

“Hola Fujian” is the tagline of the provincial government’s social media accounts. The Spanish word for hello was chosen as Fujian’s official greeting to provide an international flavor to its tourism campaign. The focus of the branding is to position it as “a dynamic coastal province in southeast China.”

If you only have five days to explore Fujian, here are four must-see cities whose inhabitants speak Hokkien – the heritage language spoken by majority of Filipino Chinese or “Chinoys” whose forebearers came from Fujian.

JINJIANG

To signify your patriotism (and today being Rizal Day), you should visit the Jose Rizal Square in Jinjiang City. Our National Hero’s 18.61-feet monument at the village of Sionque is the tallest Rizal commemorative structure outside the Philippines. Rizal belonged to the 22nd generation of Jinjiang’s Ke family and his paternal great-great-grandfather, Domingo Lam-Co, migrated from Jinjiang to Laguna in the 17th century.

Rizal monument in Jose Rizal Square in Jinjiang City

Jinjiang is also the hometown of most Chinoy families – including those of former Presidents Sergio Osmeña, Corazon Aquino, and Benigno Aquino III as well as taipans Lucio Tan and Henry Sy. Two of Jinjiang’s main industries are shoemaking and apparel manufacturing as exemplified by Anta Sports, the world’s largest sporting goods company in terms of revenue. There are daily flights from Manila to Jinjiang International Airport, a dual-use military and commercial aviation hub that likewise serves the neighboring city of Quanzhou, the seat of Fujian’s most populous metropolitan region.

QUANZHOU

Once the starting point of the ancient Maritime Silk Road that connected China to Europe via the Indian Ocean, Quanzhou hosts China’s only museum devoted to overseas relations called the Quanzhou Maritime Museum. At the peak of its glory in medieval times when it was then known as Zaiton, legendary explorers like Marco Polo visited Quanzhou – the so-called “Emporium of the World.”

Inside the Quanzhou Maritime Museum, China’s only museum devoted to overseas relations

Today, travelers to this port city facing the Taiwan Strait can still see traditional Chinese temples – notably the twin pagodas of Kaiyuan, Fujian’s largest Buddhist temple. The 12th biggest metropolitan area in the entire China, Quanzhou has a special economic district for Taiwanese investments. Its vibrant nightlife features Cantonese pop bands and rap artists performing in high-tech bars such as Mengtian Livehouse with the pulsating “tugs tugs” beat.

FUZHOU

The provincial capital of Fujian since the 10th century, Fuzhou is known for its historical district called Sanfang Qixiang or the Three Lanes and Seven Alleys – where one can find some 200 beautifully preserved residences dating back to the Ming dynasty that ruled imperial China from the 14th to the 17th centuries. At the scenic West Lake, you can rent boats and watch a performance by pandas that were reared and bred in Fuzhou’s downtown park.

Three Lanes and Seven Alleys: the Intramuros of Fuzhou, capital city of Fujian Province

This city is also the home of Fujian Normal University, where cohorts of Filipino scholars study and teach Mandarin at the university’s Soledad College – named after the mother of former President Rodrigo Duterte and funded by the Philippine Friendship Fund with seed money from Fujian-based tycoon Jose Kho.

XIAMEN

Formerly called Amoy by overseas Chinese, Xiamen is an island city that became one of China’s four original special economic zones opened to foreign trade and investments in 1980. It has an excellent harbor sheltered by several offshore islands, the most famous of which is Gulangyu Island – a pedestrianized World Heritage Site with beautiful beaches. As you drive across the main Xiamen Island, you’re likely to cross the magnificent Yundang Lake that extends halfway across the island and is bordered on either side by a well-maintained park equipped with boardwalks-cum-jogging trails.

The boardwalk along Xiamen’s Yundang Lake

Xiamen’s industrial parks are part of the Fujian Free Trade Zone that aims to position Xiamen as a cross-Straits demonstration zone for emerging industries and an international shipping hub. Its ultra-modern railway station is a major terminus for high-speed trains that have an operating speed of 350 kilometers per hour. Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport is one of China’s busiest and operates several flights to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport daily.

Image credits: Joseph Araneta Gamboa





