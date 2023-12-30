Gokongwei Brothers Foundation changes lives of 44 new scholars

FORTY-FOUR beneficiaries have completed the “Iskolar ni Juan (INJ)” Tech-Voc Scholarship Program by the Gokongwei Brothers Foundation (GBF), which will also give them the chance to work in one of the esteemed conglomerates in the country.

Through GBF and Universal Robina Corp. (URC), the initiative’s industry-standard curriculum guarantees scholars are academically competent and ready for today’s evolving industries. Its holistic approach provides education-to-employment opportunities to students.

The INJ Tech-Voc Scholarship Program was incepted in 2014, and since then has been helping high-school graduates and out-of-school youth. To date, 508 scholars have finished the program, while 58 are now in training at the GBF Technical Training Center in Calamba City, Laguna.

Engr. Raymund Ganotice, director of GBF Technical Training Center School, led the graduation ceremony and welcomed the graduates from INJ batches 15B and 16 who completed GBF’s Mechatronics Servicing-National Certificate (NC) II course and obtained 100-percent batch passing rate based on the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority’s (Tesda) assessment.

“Each of you has faced unique challenges and [overcame] obstacles to arrive at this moment: the culmination of countless hours of study, lab and practical exercises, on-the-job-training [OJT], and self-discovery,” Ganotice said. “We celebrate not only the knowledge you have acquired, but also the resilience and determination that have become an integral part of your character.”

Success stories

ON behalf of her colleagues in Batch 15B, Jesha Eve Gregorio expressed her gratitude to her benefactors. A degree holder in electrical engineering, she opted to join the program to improve her technical skills and gain stable employment.

Gregorio thanked GBF and URC for the support, especially during board exam preparations that coincided with her OJT. Now a licensed electrical engineer, she works as an instrumentation technician at URC-Cebu.

Another success story is Harold Ferraren Mutia’s, who lauded the foundation as he said that INJ helped stoke his dreams which were put on hold, and now are becoming a reality.

Originally from Mindanao, Mutia surpassed various challenges and worked in Luzon to support his family. The difficulties did not hinder his commitment to finish his studies and rose as a natural leader in school. Now a graduate, he is grateful to pursue learning, undergo training, and work at URC-El Salvador in Misamis Oriental.

Director Arnel Nunez of URC’s Corporate Maintenance urged the graduates to embody the spirit of the Gokongwei legacy: “As technical scholars, you are equipped not only to navigate the complexities of your chosen field but to lead, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to society. Remember that success is not just an individual accomplishment, but the result of a community coming together to support and inspire one another.”

Program ongoing

LOOKING forward, GBF plans to expand partnerships for INJ next year, as it seeks sponsors to extend subsidies and additional job opportunities. Part of these linkages is the foundation’s Technical Training Center crafting a curriculum that is in-sync with industry needs, technology, and Tesda’s standards.

Application for the new batch of scholars will open in January 2024. Senior-high school graduates are encouraged to apply. INJ scholars enjoy fully subsidized technical training that includes allowances aside from free tuition fees, dormitory stay, school supplies, and NCII assessment fees.