Former BSP governor receives honorary doctorate from AIM

THE Asian Institute of Management (AIM) announced at a recent graduation ceremony the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate in Management upon Amando M. Tetangco Jr. in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the world of monetary policy, banking and finance.

Tetangco made incredible strides in the country’s financial sector as the former governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)—a position he held for two terms. He delivered sweeping changes that stabilized the nation’s banking system, managed inflation, and facilitated financial inclusion among Filipinos.

Starting as a statistician for the Philippine central bank, Tetangco rose through the ranks and acquired other notable positions such as the International Monetary Fund’s alternate executive director, as well as the chairperson of the Anti-Money Laundering Council, the Financial Stability Coordination Council, and the Philippine International Convention Center in his four decades-long career.

Currently, he holds the prominent position as chair of the Board of SM Investments Corp. and vice chair of the Board of SM Prime Holdings Inc.

Of particular note among Tetangco’s expansive list of achievements is his skillful leadership of the BSP during the global financial crisis, which led to the development of monetary and banking policies that insulated and cushioned the Philippine economy from the possible catastrophic effects of the “Black Swan” event. As a result, the local financial system withstood all challenges brought forth by the crisis, as well as remained a model of stability and strength.

An immense experience in finance and leadership allowed him to help steer giant conglomerates onto the paths of success. This resonates with AIM’s mission of imparting management excellence across the region.

By conferring an Honorary Doctorate in Management upon Tetangco, the institute continues its goal of promoting leaders who inspire and transform the business landscape throughout Asia and beyond.