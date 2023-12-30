Each and every fiber in EJ’s muscles counts

CHRISTMAS and New Year are no days off for Paris Olympics-bound Ernest John “EJ” Obiena who’s currently in Dubai for an important pre-season training under the watchful eyes of long-time coach and confidante Jim Lafferty.

“I know first-hand that the only way to improve is to reach for new challenges,” the 28-year-old Obiena told BusinessMirror vie internet message on Friday. “It’s not easy leaving home and moving to Italy, but I embraced my discomfort…I grew, I matured, I improved.”

Obiena and his team left their base in Formia for Ciudad Deportiva Camilo Cano La Nucia in Alcante, Spain, before flying to Dubai on Christmas Day for strength and conditioning training.

He met up with the now Dubai-based Lafferty to set up a specialized training camp at Fitness First in the United Arab Emirates capital.

The goal? To focus on stabilizing his smaller muscles—every fiber—to prevent injuries and set his body up for active recovery.

Obiena, the world No. 2 and Asia’s top male pole vaulter, is already qualified for his second consecutive Olympics in Paris which are seven months away from July 26 to August 11.

Obiena does squat exercises with the Fluilift water weights or the bar with two cases on both sides—the water in the cases shifts around the container allowing his muscles more stability.

“When I find myself getting comfortable, I will get out of my comfort zone, heading to new challenges,” he said. “Coming to Dubai and training with the Laffertys, I always do new things whilst getting a change of pace, and as a result I go back to training camp better physically and mentally.”

“It’s Christmas Day and EJ’s sitting there thinking ‘what is my competition doing now?’” Lafferty told BusinessMirror sharing a video of Obiena’s gym training. “We decided to take no chances.”

“Nobody is working harder than EJ, nobody,” he said. “He’s leaving no stone unturned in pursuit of Paris.”

Lafferty said Obiena’s going through the “Overload Principle” in training where he mixes his regimen.

“The key principle of physiology is the ‘Overload Principle’ which states that for the body to improve it must be exposed to stress levels that are new,” he said. “Once it adapts, continuing the same program yields no further gains. It’s key for injury prevention.”

Lafferty added: “So when he goes back to Italy, he’s stronger but in a different way, and yet he also had a break from the tough training. It’s a smart way to actively recover.”

On tap in Obiena’s calendar before Paris are the Glasgow world indoor championships from March 1 to 3 in Scotland and about a dozen the outdoor season competitions.