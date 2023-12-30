Drivers affected by jeepney modernization may avail of assistance, DSWD official says

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced Friday that jeepney drivers who may be impacted by the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program’s (PUVMP) could avail of the services and programs offered under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS).

This developed as lawmakers warned that the modernization program would adversely affect commuters if thousands of non-consolidated jeepneys would be forced to cease operations by the New Year.

Miramel Laxa, director of the DSWD Program Management Bureau (PMB), said drivers facing potential challenges due to the PUVMP could access the various programs and services offered by the department.

“It is possible that they can avail of AICS since they can be categorized as in crisis,” Laxa said.

Some P23 billion has been appropriated for AICS next year.

The AICS is part of the DSWD’s initiatives, serving as a prompt measure by providing immediate and temporary aid to individuals and families undergoing crises, as assessed by social workers.

“Availing of AICS can help them meet their basic needs through different forms of assistance such as food and cash aid, among others,” Laxa added.

However, Laxa emphasized AICS provides essential assistance on a one-time basis.

She underscored the importance of supplementing this aid with livelihood support or grants, considering the potential loss of their primary source of income.

“It would be better to also consider them for livelihood programs and grants offered by different government agencies,” Laxa said.

The PUVMP seeks to replace old PUVs, including jeepneys, with modern ones beginning January 2024.

Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas and Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel said that the program, as it stands, is unsustainable, anti-poor, and primarily serves corporate interests.

Brosas criticized the program for allowing the influx of multi-million imported minibuses to be shouldered by small operators over several years.

Brosas has also raised concerns about the economic burden on small operators and the potential negative impact on individual ownership.

For his part, Manuel said transport operators and drivers are calling on the Marcos administration to remove the franchise consolidation deadline or altogether discard the PUVMP.

He debunked the government’s claim that there would be no phase out of traditional jeepneys.

According to a study by the Institute for Nationalist Studies, Manuel said the registration fee for cooperatives undergoing consolidation is around P300,000, with an additional P20,000 per unit.

For a minimum requirement of 15 units, the lawmaker said operators need to contribute at least P600,000, potentially forcing small operators to surrender their franchises to larger businesses capable of covering such costs.

Manuel also disputed the notion that consolidated franchises would lead to an improved livelihood for drivers and enhanced public transportation.

Citing reports of faulty engines and parts in electronic jeeps, he highlighted the adverse effects on drivers.

Manuel also urged the public to heed warnings from driver associations and emphasized the need to listen to the experiences of those who have already suffered from the program.

In response to the issues, Kabataan Partylist filed a resolution junking the PUVMP.

The resolution calls for the rejection of Department Order 2017-011, which outlines the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines (OFG), including the contentious franchise consolidation deadline.