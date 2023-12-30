DILG chief welcomes 294 former MILF and MNLF members to PNP

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. on Thursday formally welcomed to the Philippine National Police (PNP) some 294 recruits under the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) recruitment program.

Abalos led the historic oath taking and turnover ceremonies of the new 255 men and 39 women joining the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) at Camp Pendatun, Parang, Maguindanao Del Norte.

The DILG chief congratulated the new members of the PNP and urged them to live by the service’s mantra to serve and protect the Filipino people.

“The uniform you are wearing now does not symbolize authority. It’s not all about prestige,” he said.

“More importantly, it represents a commitment to uphold the rule of law as well as a promise to serve the community with honor and integrity,” Abalos stressed.

The new 294 recruits will fill the 400 slots given under the MILF and MNLF Recruitment Program for CY 2023.

They will undergo a six-month field training program.

Abalos challenged the new recruits to finish the training program to also serve as inspiration for their former comrades to join the government and the entire Filipino citizenry in attaining peace and sustainable development.

The recruits hurdled the PNP’s rigid recruitment process, including passing the special qualifying eligibility examination and physical agility test.

They also passed comprehensive medical assessments comprising psychological and psychiatric examinations, and drug tests.

The entry of former MILF and MNLF members into the PNP is covered by RA No. 11054 or the Bangsamoro Organic Law, which was enacted after the signing of a peace agreement between the government and the MILF.

The first batch of 102 MILF and MNLF recruits took their oath as members of the PNP last August 10.