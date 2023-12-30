Defense chief: Sovereignty responsibility of all Pinoys

As the country observes the 127th death anniversary of patriot and hero Dr. Jose Rizal Saturday, December 31, Department of National Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” C. Teodoro Jr. reminded all Filipinos that it is their collective responsibility to take care of the country’s sovereignty.

“Today [Saturday] may every Filipino be reminded of our shared duty and responsibility to uphold our sovereignty and sovereign rights as citizens of this nation,” the defense chief stressed.

Teodoro also called Rizal a “visionary and patriot who chose to fight for our nation’s freedom through words and ideals.”

He also emphasized that Rizal’s courage and sacrifice inspired others to join the fight for our independence.

“Let us embody our national hero’s unwavering love for the Philippines and remain united in protecting our hard-earned peace and independence,” Teodoro added.

He likewise reminded all Filipinos to continue loving their country and show their honor and bravery.

Considered the country’s national hero, Rizal was only 35 years old when he was executed by the Spanish colonial government at the old Bagumbayan (now Rizal Park).

Rizal was executed at 7 a.m. on December 30, 1896 by a firing squad for the crime of rebellion after the Philippine Revolution broke out mainly inspired by his writings.

On December 20, 1898, then-president Emilio Aguinaldo issued a decree declaring December 30 a day of national mourning for Rizal and other patriots who died during Spanish rule.

In 1902, the Philippine Commission enacted a law declaring December 30 as Rizal Day, making it an official holiday.