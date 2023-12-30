DA seeks ₱112-M additional fund for cloud seeding amid El Niño threat in 2024

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is seeking an additional budget of P112 million next year to bankroll its cloud seeding operations as part of its mitigating measures against El Niño.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the DA’s Bureau of Soil and Water Management has already requested the additional fund for its cloud-seeding operations “to supplement the water requirement of standing crops during periods of low rainfall.”

“Cloud-seeding operations will be undertaken in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology, and the Department of National Defense, which will provide information for optimum cloud-seeding operations, including provision of aircraft, respectively,” Laurel said in a statement on Friday.

The DA said the inter-agency Task Force on El Niño has started implementing various mitigating measures to cushion the anticipated effect of the prolonged dry spell on domestic food production.

Laurel also disclosed that the DA is fast-tracking the repair and rehabilitation of various irrigation canals nationwide.

At the end of November, Laurel said that about 740 kilometers out of the 843 kilometers target irrigation canals have been repaired and rehabilitated.

On top of these, the DA has fixed 40 units of small-scale irrigation systems that cover about 1,477.5 hectares of farms, Laurel said.

The DA said it would distribute 56,169 animals to 297 farmer groups and 470 individual farmers under its Philippine Native Animal Development Program. The distribution of the livestock would serve as alternative livelihood to farmers in Bicol, Central Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula.

Furthermore, Laurel urged rice farmers to adapt the use of alternative wetting and drying technology to save water, a critical resource during prolonged dry spell.

“[About] 17,660 hectares of rice fields have been targeted for the implementation of the quick-turnaround strategy, wherein all rice farmers will immediately replant rice without waiting for months to take advantage of the remaining moisture in the soil,” he said.

Laurel also said the state-owned Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. (PCIC) has a P1.8 billion budget to insure 916,759 farmers and fishermen in the first half of next year.

The DA chief added that the Agriculture Credit Policy Council has P500-million credit support under its Survival and Recovery Loan Program for some 20,000 borrowers who may be affected by calamities, including the El Niño phenomenon.

“We are leaving no stones unturned in our effort to ease the impact of El Niño on our farmers and fishermen as well as consumers by ensuring food production is sufficient and supply is secure during the expected dry spell that could affect a majority of provinces and millions who depend on agriculture and fisheries,” Laurel said.

The DA earlier disclosed that it is anticipating the entry of about 571,000 metric tons (MT) of imported rice until February 2024 as the country braces for the adverse effects of El Niño. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/28/phl-expects-571mt-rice-to-come-in-till-february/)

The BusinessMirror earlier reported that the Philippines’s milled rice output in the first half of next year could decline by as much as almost 190 million kilograms because of the projected impact of the El Niño on local farms, based on DA’s latest projections.

Based on the National Irrigation Administration estimates, the DA noted that there are about 280,000 hectares of rice farms that would be vulnerable to El Niño. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/15/da-sees-domestic-milled-rice-output-decline-in-h1-2024-amid-el-nino-threat/)