BSP: December inflation may settle at 3.6% to 4.4%

The country’s inflation in December could settle between 3.6 percent to 4.4 percent driven by higher prices of rice and meat, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

“The BSP projects December 2023 inflation to settle within the range of 3.6 to 4.4 percent. Higher prices of rice and meat are seen as the primary sources of upward price pressures in December,” the BSP said in a statement on Friday.

Nonetheless, the BSP noted that lower prices for other commodities, such as vegetables, fruits, and fish would contribute to “downward” price pressures.

Furthermore, lower electricity rates and petroleum prices are expected to provide support for the slowing down of the country’s inflation, the BSP added.

“Going forward, the BSP will continue to monitor developments affecting the outlook for inflation and growth in line with its data-dependent approach to monetary policy decision-making,” it said.

Local economists earlier told the BusinessMirror that certain risks persist against the country’s inflation print in December, which includes higher rice prices as well as the Christmas spending.

The country’s inflation in December of last year stood at 8.1 percent, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The state’s inflation, which measures the rate of the increase in the prices of goods and services, in November slowed to 4.1 percent. It was slower than the 4.9 percent recorded in October and 8 percent registered in November 2022.

However, PSA data showed despite the slower headline inflation, certain commodities such as rice posted an inflation rate of 15.8 percent in November, higher than the 13.2 percent posted in October 2023 and the 3.1 percent posted in November 2022. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/06/november-inflation-slows-to-4-1-but-risks-cited/)

The Marcos administration extended the lower tariff rates on imported pork, rice and corn until the end of 2024 as part of its efforts to keep domestic food supplies sufficient and prices stable amid volatile market conditions that include the threat of El Niño.

The lowering of the tariff rates on key commodities has been one of the measures being implemented by the national government to combat upward price pressures.

“The slower inflation for the month of November is a testament to the Marcos administration’s whole-of-government effort to moderate rising commodity prices while protecting the most vulnerable sectors from its effects,” Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno earlier said.

In May, the state created the Inter-agency Committee on Inflation and Market Outlook (IAC-IMO) through Marcos’ Executive Order (EO) No. 28 “as a proactive measure to fight inflation.”

“As we enter the New Year, you can count on the government to mobilize all efforts toward addressing inflationary pressures. The IAC-IMO recognizes the pertinent upside risks that need to be addressed in the near term,” Diokno said.

“Keeping the inflation rate within manageable levels to protect the Filipino people’s purchasing power and maintaining macroeconomic stability shall remain our top priority,” Diokno added.