Australia provides prestigious scholarships to 50+ Filipinos

A FRESH batch of high-achieving Filipinos will be starting their postgraduate studies under the Australia Awards Scholarships come January 2024.

The contingent includes 54 scholars who will be undertaking Master’s programs in Australia’s world-class universities, and five individuals who will be pursuing Doctoral degrees as fellows of the John Allwright Fellowship-Philippines—a pilot graduate fellowship jointly funded by the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research with the Department of Science and Technology, and administered by Australia Awards.

During their pre-departure briefing, Ambassador HK Yu PSM, FCPA cited the important role of the scholars in strengthening relations between Australia and the Philippines, and their contribution to the latter’s development.

“Australia Awards has been an essential component of [our mutual partnership]. As scholars, you are visible representations of the strong and deep people-to-people links between our two countries,” said the ambassador. “Your Australian education and training will prepare and equip you with the knowledge and skills to help you make a difference [in your homeland.]”

Upon their return to the Philippines, Filipino scholars are expected to implement their re-entry action plan or REAP. It will enable scholars to apply their learning in the “Land Down Under” to meaningful projects that will contribute to the development of their respective organizations or communities.

Among the areas of study that will be pursued by this batch of scholars are in agriculture, aquatic and natural resources management; digital economy and cybersecurity; education; governance and public policy; infrastructure and smart cities; law and justice; maritime studies; and trade and economics.

In September this year, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia and forged a strategic partnership that includes boosting educational links, such as through Australia Awards, to foster invaluable connections between their nations.

Since 2005, more than 1,500 exemplary Filipinos have studied in Australia by way of its government’s funding. The new batch of scholars will join the 92 who are currently on scholarship in the Oceanic country.

At the conclusion of their studies, Australia Awards scholars will join the dynamic Australia Global Alumni community in the Philippines.

Image credits: FB: Australia in the Philippines





