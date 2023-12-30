A SECLUDED POCKET OF PARADISE | Manami Resort is Negros Occidental’s not-so-hidden gem

For a budding traveler like myself who until this year didn’t pack my suitcase a lot, discovering exciting new destinations is something that I constantly looked forward to.

In 2023, there were quite a few of these new or at least “new to me” places that I’ve had the good fortune of visiting. Easily the most pleasant surprise for me is a luxury resort located in the “outskirts” of Negros Occidental. I’ve visited the island dubbed as the “Sugarbowl of the Philippines” twice this year, the second time for this year’s Masskara Festival celebration in Bacolod City that I already wrote about.

My first visit to Negros Occidental last June, however, was even more memorable as it took me to the remote city of Sipalay, a five-hour drive from Bacolod-Silay International Airport. While Sipalay itself is a typically laidback town, what is largely making it an increasingly intriguing tourist destination is Manami Resort, a new luxury resort from the Discovery Hospitality group’s Signature Collection that pretty much serves as the gateway to its natural wonders.

Even before Manami was built, Sipalay already had several tourist spots such as Tinagong Dagat, Campomanes Bay, Punta Ballo, Hinoba-an Cave, Mangrove Forest, Sugar Beach, M/V Guimaras (Julien’s Wreck) and Anajauan (Turtle) Island. Manami makes them even more accessible through daily boat tours that are part and parcel of the resort’s island lifestyle.

Aptly named after a Hiligaynon word that means “beautiful,” everything about Manami is, indeed, for the lack of a better term, simply beautiful. A secluded resort with a very premium and exclusive feel, everything we imagined in a dream haven is here in this five-hectare wonder: lush foliage, breathtaking hillside and coastline views, stunning landscape architecture using indigenous materials, and of course, nature-driven sustainability.

Lush foliage surround Manami Resort’s poolside villas

Upon entering the main reception building, guests are greeted by the sight of the elegant and spacious Lingaw Restaurant. Lingaw is another Hiligaynon word that means to entertain. The restaurant specializes in Negrense cuisine with a slight Spanish twist.

During my brief stay, I was able to sample some of Lingaw’s specialties that include popular favorites like the Kinilaw de Negros and Chicharon Bulaklak which are served as appetizers. For entrees, there’s Manami’s Boneless Chicken Inasal as well as their Paella Mixta. There are also Spanish tapas and pintxos to snack on, among many other food choices.

The must-try Paella Mixta, one of the many specialites of Manami Resort’s Lingaw Restaurant

There are options to have food delivered via room service but as I observed, most guests opt to personally dine at Lingaw since golf carts are available to pick them up from their rooms. Lingaw is also just near Manami’s main pool which in turn provides a picturesque view of the beachfront.

Adjacent to the restaurant is the Hunas Sunset Deck and Bar where an extensive selection of beverages are available. Hunas which in Hiligaynon means “low tide” is the perfect spot to unwind and hang out alone or with friends as the sun begins to set.

Manami’s beachfront or coastline also serves as the starting point for the daily island hopping tours at Tinagong Dagat and Campomanes Bay for either those who want to snorkel, engage in kayaking, or those who simply want to marvel at the sight of coral reefs, schools of fishes and if you’re lucky, sea turtles. Not surprisingly, Sipalay’s white beaches and marine biodiversity have made it a popular refuge for scuba divers.

Manami Resort’s daily boat tours include exploring Sipalay City’s Tinagong Dagat

Land tours were also available but I didn’t have the chance or enough time to book one and missed out on some pretty interesting spots like the Maricalum Mines and the Campo Quinto viewdeck that takes around 300 steps to get to. Maybe next time.

There are 16 villas in Manami, thoughtfully spaced out to underscore the privacy and the serenity that guests would expect in a tropical getaway. I stayed at one of the eight Oceanview Suites with a private terrace that provides a panoramic view of the ocean as well as a lavishly arranged bedroom with an equally luxurious en-suite bathroom.

Another in-resort attraction is a bat cave, perfect for those who are looking for some spelunking action. Unfortunately, it was often raining during our visit so the wet, slippery slopes of the bat cave are deemed by resort management as not safe for even the most adventurous guests.

But for most guests, myself included, perhaps the main attraction of every visit to Manami Resort is the much-talked-about Linong Spa. Linong is Hiligaynon for “tranquil” and the spa experience in this relaxation sanctuary is nothing short of that. With wellness huts for singles and couples, Linong’s menu of massage services is enhanced by signature oils, and refreshing local tea and is set amidst the backdrop of the resort’s most spectacular view.

The Nipa hut-inspired massage rooms of the hilltop Linong Spa

It’s no surprise that only in its first year of operations, Manami Resort is already receiving its share of accolades. With eco-friendly tourism initiatives like the use of solar energy and wastewater treatment facilities, Manami’s commitment to combat climate change has not gone unnoticed. Just recently, the resort was feted with the 2023 Sustainable Tourism Excellence and 2023 Tatak Excelente awards, presented during the 17th Sipalay City Tourism Month Celebration.

As one of my most memorable travel experiences in 2023, Manami’s unique blend of luxury and sustainability is something I would personally like to revisit and further explore in the very near future. All photos courtesy of Manami Resort

Image credits: Manami Resort





