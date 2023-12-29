Taiwan gifts Pinoy poor with rice; 2k metric tons for distribution by DSWD

The government of Taiwan has donated to the Philippines 2,000 metric tons of rice (40,000 sacks of 50 kgs) for distribution to the most needy and poorest sectors, and victims of calamities, the Manila Economic and Cultural Office announced on Thursday.

Half of the donation or 20,000 sacks has arrived Manila last week. The other half of the rice stocks is arriving this week.

The donation was made through the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Office represented by Resident Representative to the Philippines Wallace Minn-Gan Chow, and accepted by MECO chairman Silvestre H. Bello III, who is also the country’s Resident Representative to Taiwan.

In accepting the donation, Bello said the Taiwan rice will go a long way in providing relief to poor Filipino households and families, and those affected by calamities.

“We sincerely appreciate the donation and most grateful to TECO and the government of Taiwan for their generosity,” Bello said, adding that the voluntary act further strengthens the people-to-people relations of the two countries.

The donation “is intended for use of the Philippine national government for free distribution to the needy and poorest sectors of the Philippine population and for the victims of calamities, as determined, registered with and verified by the Philippine Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).”

“Shipping , insurance and initial delivery costs of the shipments from Taiwan Port to the Port of Manila” will also be shouldered by TECO.

But MECO handled the processing of the import documents and other importation requirements. ###