SWS poll: Just 3% of Pinoys will welcome new year with fear

THE number of Filipinos who will enter the coming new year with fear is down to just 3 percent, the lowest on record, according to Social Weather Station’s (SWS) latest national survey.

In its latest survey, the SWS said only 3 percent of Filipinos would welcome the new year with “fear,” down by 2 percentage points from last year’s 5 percent.

SWS data showed that this is now the least number of Filipinos who would welcome the upcoming year with “fear” since the pollster started conducting the same survey in December 2000.

On the other hand, about 96 percent of adult Filipinos will enter 2024 with hope rather than fear, a percentage point higher than the 95 percent recorded last year, according to SWS.

This is now the highest level since 2019 or before the Covid-19 pandemic struck the Philippines, the SWS explained.

“Hope for the New Year was 87 percent when first surveyed by SWS at the end of 2000. It was in the 80s at the end of 2000, 2001, 2004, 2005, and 2009. It was in the 90s at the end of 2002, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2008, and from 2010 to 2023,” it said.

“The percentage of those who are entering the New Year with hope rather than fear is higher among those who expected a happy Christmas (98 percent) and those who expected neither a happy nor sad Christmas (95 percent) than those who expected a sad Christmas (84 percent),” the SWS added.

The SWS noted that Filipinos’ hope for the coming New Year has always been higher among those who expected a happy Christmas than those who expected a sad one.

The SWS said hope for 2024 rose slightly to 97 percent from 93 percent among Filipino adults in Metro Manila. About 96 percent of Filipino adults residing in Mindanao expressed optimism in the coming new year, up from 93 percent last year, based on SWS data.

“It stayed at 97 percent in Balance Luzon, while it fell slightly from 95 percent to 93 percent in the Visayas,” the SWS said.

The SWS survey showed that Filipino college graduates were the most hopeful in the upcoming year. About 98 percent of Filipino adults with college diplomas expressed hope.

“Compared to the end of 2022,

New Year hope rose slightly across

educational levels: from 92 percent to 93 percent among non-elementary graduates, from 95 percent to 97 percent among elementary graduates, from 95 percent to 96 percent among junior high school graduates,” the SWS said.

The survey was conducted by the SWS last December 8 to 11 through face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults nationwide.