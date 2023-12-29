SM stimulates Laguna’s economic progress with latest mall opening

SM Prime Holdings Inc. said it is spurring Laguna’s economic growth with the mall operator’s recent expansion in local communities.

This was after the inauguration of a 23,000-square meter SM shopping mall in San Pedro—the fourth one in Laguna after those in the cities of Santa Rosa, Calamba and San Pablo—all of which have much larger retail footprint.

News of the mall opening was well received by local residents, said Jhe-Rico Sam Colina who is the chief information officer (CIO) of San Pedro City, as the new development is seen to invigorate more local activity.

Colina shared that with the city’s hilly geography, access to goods can be quite challenging to navigate around.

“We have a lower [area] or the town proper, and then the Upper Villages here in San Pedro,” he described. “[Traveling from the latter, it would take] 30 to 40 minutes by jeepney to reach the public market.”

The San Pedro City CIO disclosed that residents usually go to the city center, which is quite far away: “For leisure, grocery, and whatnot, sometimes they even [have to go to Biñan City, or as far as Muntinlupa City, just] to buy what they need.”

Some of the group’s retail affiliates in SM Center San Pedro, including SM Appliance Center, said that 86 percent of its employees are residents of the city. Watsons Phils., another SM company, has 60 percent of its team members coming from the city. In the mall’s administration office, half of the work force is locally hired.

Beyond staple offerings from anchor-tenants like SM Hypermarket and SM Appliance Center, among others, it is also a partner for sustainable initiatives.

The mall utilizes low-emissivity glass for windows and skylights which are most evident in SM Center San Pedro’s Event Center. For a more responsible management of natural resources, the mall’s water-treatment plant and LED light fixtures complement one another in ensuring energy consumption efficiency.

It also has a designated electric vehicle-charging station located in the basement parking lot, which is also open to all mall-goers.

SM Center-San Pedro assistant mall manager Christian Liston said they strive to empower homegrown community brands and provide a space that will create opportunities for the local community.

“With the opening of SM’s 84th mall, we further strengthen our support to communities in the south by bringing convenience and our distinct brand of service to San Pedro,” Liston said. “We believe in the potential of the community, and are eager to help bring opportunities to the city.”