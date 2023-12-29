Public told: Watch out for falling debris from China space rocket

The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) confirmed the launch of the Long March 3B rocket of the People’s Republic of China and advised the public about potential risks it may incur to ships, fishing boats, and other vessels that will pass through Rozul Reef and Ayungin Shoal, the identified drop zone of the debris.

In its website, PhilSA reported that the expected debris from the rocket launch was projected to have fallen within the identified drop zones, approximately 68 nautical miles (NM) away from Rozul Reef and 116 NM away from Ayungin Shoal.

According to PhilSA, Long March 3B was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan, China around 11:26 a.m. on December 26, 2023.

The details of the rocket drop zone were disclosed through a notice to airmen (NOTAM) warning of an “aerospace flight activity.”

PhilSA disseminated a pre-launch report to relevant government agencies and authorities before the launch.

Aside from the falling debris, PhilSA also advised the public that there is still the possibility that the remaining rocket debris may float around the area and may wash toward the nearby coasts in the future, appealing to the public to contact local authorities if suspected debris is sighted.

Moreover, PhilSA also warned the public against retrieving or coming in close contact with these materials as they may contain remnants of toxic substances such as rocket fuel.