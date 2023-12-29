Pru Life UK Nbape rises 15.8% YOY in third quarter

THE Pru Life Insurance Corp. of U.K. (Pru Life UK) announced that the payment it received for new policies in the third quarter rose by 15.8 percent year-on-year to nearly P8 billion; owing to “innovative” products.

Citing the Insurance Commission data, Pru Life UK said it recorded a total new business annual premium equivalent (Nbape) of P7.99 billion as of third quarter, about P1.09 billion higher than the P6.9 billion total Nbape it registered in the same period of last year.

Pru Life UK said the Nbape is the “standard” global metric to evaluate an insurance firm’s sales performance.

“Owing to the company’s constant innovative offerings, Pru Life UK was also able to maintain its leadership position in total premium income from variable life insurance products, amounting to over P34 billion in the first nine months of 2023,” read a statement the insurer issued last Thursday.

Pru Life UK said its 40,000-strong “digitally empowered” agency forced contributed to the higher Nbape of the firm.

Pru Life UK Executive Vice President and CFO Francis P. Ortega was quoted in the statement as saying they are “blessed to continue leading the industry and being the top choice of our customers.” Ortega expressed gratitude to the firm’s clients, employees, agency force, and partners.

He added the firm vows top “further strengthen” its commitment “to being the most trusted partners for every life, and protectors for every future of many Filipinos and families today and in the years to come.”

Last month, Pru Life UK launched a new insurance product that provides clients with lifetime coverage up to 100 years old with flexible payment terms between 5 to 20 years. The product, dubbed as PRULove for Life, starts at just P87 per day under a 10-year plan for a 20-year-old female, according to the firm.

“The plan offers a unique combination of living and death benefits at an affordable cost, providing policyholders with the peace of mind that comes with knowing they are protected for life,” it said.