PPA chief vows port improvements as PHL bounces back on global cruise tourism map

After a challenging period caused by the pandemic, the Philippines is back on the international cruise tourism map, according to the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).

PPA General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago said with the country recently being named “Best Cruise Destination in Asia,” more international cruise ships have returned to the picturesque shores of the Philippine islands.

He said during this holiday season, the Port of Coron in Palawan witnessed a visit by the MV AidaBella, a cruise ship operated by Aida Cruises from Germany.

On Christmas Day, MV AidaBella carried 1,994 German tourists and over 600 Filipino, Indian, and German crewmembers, visiting world renowned attractions such as Kayangan Lake, Barracuda Lake, the Twin Lagoons, and other captivating island destinations.

The Port of Coron has undergone substantial renovations, and it is now capable of accommodating up to 900 individuals in its passenger terminal area, a significant increase from the previous capacity of 250 passengers.

“It is good that the passengers can now experience again the warmth of the Filipino culture and the hospitality of the people receiving them. From the ports upon arrival, we make sure they are given the proper treatment and we make sure that they are welcomed warmly in our newly improved passenger terminals,” Santiago said.

For 2023, the PPA recorded “more than 80,000 cruise ship passengers” visiting the Philippines.

Santiago noted that recent experience of mishandling cruise passengers at the Port of Manila had led to more stringent qualification requirements and training for tourism frontliners and service providers at ports.

Earlier this month, the PPA suspended the ship MV Norwegian Jewel and cruise agents, Ben Line Agencies and TravelPeople Ltd., of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), following the reported chaotic disembarkation of the liner’s cruise passengers who arrived last November 30 in Manila.

Cruise passenger Nelson Terible detailed on Facebook his account of their arrival at Pier 15, South Harbor aboard the MV Norwegian Jewel on November 30.

He noted the lack of porters, cramped conditions at the passenger terminal, and disorderly checking of travel documents by government authorities, including unscrupulous individuals preying on foreign tourists trying to get a ride from the port’s parking area.

“Our recent painful experience in the mishandling of cruise passengers at the Port of Manila has taught us that the training and selection of tourism frontliners together with private service providers, especially at our ports have to be made with very stringent qualification requirements and experience since they are the first Filipinos which foreign tourists encounter upon their arrival. The successful reception of MV AidaBella has brought us back on track in spite of the recent distraction at the Port of Manila,” Santiago explained.

The PPA chief pledged to develop additional cruise terminals in strategic locations near popular tourism destinations, including Siargao, Camiguin, Boracay, Palawan, and Puerto Galera.

These developments are expected to complement existing cruise terminals in ports such as Currimao in Ilocos Norte, Salomague in Ilocos Sur, Manila, Bohol, and El Nido, Palawan.