PNB donates repurposed PCs to Cavite State University

ALIGNED with its thrust in corporate social responsibility to help students gain access to a quality learning environment, the Philippine National Bank (PSE: PNB) turned over computer units to Cavite State University last December 1, the lender announced last Thursday.

The activity was led by PNB President Florido P. Casuela, Information Technology Group (ITG) Head and First Senior Vice President (FSVP) Michael M. Morallos and Special Assistant to the President and CEO on IT matters SVP Constantino T. Yap. A total of 10 repurposed desktop computers and two laptops were donated by the bank to the beneficiary school, the lender’s statement read.

Since 2019, PNB has been donating repurposed computers to nongovernment organizations and public schools. By advocating the reuse of computers, the bank continuously sustains its environmental, social and educational programs, according to the lender.

“Our role as responsible corporate citizen is to help uplift our communities,” Casuela was quoted in the statement as saying. “Providing quality education is a structural foundation for building a nation’s future.”

He added the bank expects the donation will help in Cavite State University’s “transformative efforts in providing additional computing devices for students as they navigate a world that is increasingly reliant on technology.”

Morallos was quoted in the statement as saying the donation is PNB’s “way of ensuring that its resources are efficiently used and managed as part of its commitment to the environment.”

“[The] ITG is one with PNB in ensuring that we reduce our environmental footprint to help protect the planet and to be good stewards of the bank’s resources,” he added.

Yap was quoted in the statement as saying that he has been supportive of PNB ITG’s corporate social responsibility projects since 2015.

During the ceremony, Cavite State University’s Department of Information Technology Head Professor Alma G. De Fiesta expressed her gratitude for the Bank’s support.

De Fiesta said she sees digital technology supporting online teaching and learning.

“We can’t deny that we live in a competitive world where we have to make sure we do not fall behind. It is essential that we stay up-to-date,” she added.

Image credits: Philippine National Bank





