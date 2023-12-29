PHL voters moving toward neutrality–PAHAYAG poll

THE Philippine electorate is moving towards political neutrality, as gleaned from the results of the PAHAYAG End of Year (P-EOY2023) Survey, which shed light on the evolving political sentiments in the Philippines.

The trend was noted as PUBLiCUS Asia Inc. unveiled the results of its survey conducted nationwide from November 29-December 4, 2023. This indicated a noteworthy shift in pro-administration sentiment, which has declined from 50 percent in PQ3-2022 to 46 percent in PQ4-2023.

At the same time, anti-administration sentiment remained stable at 18 percent, while those adopting a neutral stance increased from 30 percent to 36 percent during the same period.

“Economic concerns, including price inflation, joblessness, low wages, and a perceived lack of productivity, emerge as driving factors behind the changing political landscape. These issues, left unaddressed by the administration, have prompted a notable migration of pro-administration voters towards neutrality,” explained Publicus Asia in its press report shared with media outlets on Thursday.

“In regional breakdowns, the National Capital Region [NCR] witnessed a significant drop in pro-administration sentiment from 49 percent to 33 percent, while Mindanao and North-Central Luzon [NCL] experienced declines of 51 percent and 49 percent, respectively. Notably, neutral sentiments increased across regions, indicating a shift towards non-partisanship,” it added.

The survey “also illustrated the stability of the overall pro-opposition sentiment at 21 percent from PQ3-2022 to PQ4-2023. In contrast, anti-opposition sentiment has decreased from 40 percent to 32 percent, with a notable increase in neutral sentiments from 42 percent to 47 percent. The Duterte effect persists, with the Opposition Party grappling with discreditation from the previous administration.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Publicus shared results of its PAHAYAG survey focusing on leading names in the next senatorial race, with former President Rodrigo Duterte topping it, followed by ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo.

In the part of the survey focusing on political sentiments, as released Thursday, it showed that “regionally, pro-opposition support remained relatively stable, experiencing marginal increases in NCR, NCL, and Mindanao.

Anti-opposition sentiment declined across all regions, showcasing a shift towards neutrality, according to Publicus. “The proportion of Filipino voters adopting a neutral stance towards the opposition has notably increased in NCR, Visayas, and Mindanao.”

PAHAYAG 2023 End of the Year Survey (P-EOY2023), conducted by PUBLiCUS Asia Inc., is an independent and non-commissioned survey. The survey period was from 29 November to 04 December 2023 using purposive sampling composed of 1,500 respondents randomly drawn from the market research panel of over 200,000 Filipinos maintained by the Singapore office of PureSpectrum, a US-based panel marketplace with multinational presence. The sample was restricted to registered Filipino voters maintained by PureSpectrum, a US-based panel marketplace with a multinational presence.