PBBM upgrades two state colleges, adds five new medicine programs

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed into law seven legislative measures directed to improve seven higher education institutions (HEI) in different provinces in the Philippines.

Both the San Isidro Satellite campus of Leyte Normal University (LNU) and the Bataan Peninsula State University (BPSU)-Bagac Extension Campus are converted into regular campuses, now known as LNU-San Isidro Campus and BPSU-Bagac Campus, respectively.

The conversion of both campuses was granted by Republic Act No. 11968 and 11969 in the San Isidro and Bataan campuses, respectively.

Marcos also signed laws establishing colleges of medicine in Benguet State University and Southern Luzon State University through RA 11970 and 11971, in that order.

Moreover, the President also signed RA 11972 for the University of Eastern Philippines-College of Medicine, and RA 11974 for the Visayas State University-College of Medicine.

This means that the universities can now offer a Doctor of Medicine program, including an Integrated Liberal Arts and Medicine Program.

The recent laws are also a response to the human resource development needs of their respective provinces.

Marcos also signed into law RA 11973, establishing the Bicol University-College of Veterinary Medicine in Ligao City, Albay to produce professional veterinary physicians who are adept in the treatment of animal diseases, including terrestrial and aquatic animals.

Marcos signed the new laws on December 20, which will take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette, or in a newspaper of general circulation.