November budget gap down 24.75% to P93.3 billion–BTR

THE state’s budget deficit in November declined by almost a quarter on an annual basis to P93.3 billion on the back of better revenue collection amid lower public spending, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

Latest BTr data showed that the national government’s budget deficit was 24.75 percent lower than the P123.9-billion deficit recorded in November of last year.

The BTr attributed the smaller budget deficit to the 2.82-percent growth in the state’s revenue collection during the reference month coupled with the almost 5-percent drop in the state’s public spending.

“This narrowed the YTD [year-to-date] budget deficit to P1.111 trillion, 10.09 percent or P124.6 billion lower compared to the Jan-Nov 2022 level,” the Treasury said on Thursday.

The Treasury noted that the state’s year-to-date budget deficit is about 74.1 percent of the P1.499-trillion ceiling it set for 2023.

The Treasury said the spike in non-tax revenues lifted the state’s overall revenue collection in November, allowing it to grow by 2.82 percent year-on-year to P340.4 billion from P331.1 billion last year.

The tripling of the non-tax revenues on an annual basis offset the almost 9 percent decline in tax revenues during the reference month, based on BTr data.

Non-tax revenues, led by the Treasury, rose by 218.1 percent to P54.4 billion from P17.1 billion last year. Meanwhile, state tax earnings fell by P27.9 billion to P286 billion from P314 billion in November of last year.

“As a result, the cumulative collection for the 11-month period rose by 8.75 percent [P286.7 billion] to P3.564 trillion [year-on-year] while representing 95.58 percent of the P3.729 trillion full-year target,” the Treasury said.

“Of the YTD collection, 89.28 percent [P3.182 trillion] was generated through taxes with the remaining 10.72 percent coming from non-tax sources,” it added.

The surge in the Treasury’s income to P41.5 billion in November from P5.3 billion last year was driven by higher dividend remittances and national government’s share from Pagcor income.

“This pushed BTr cumulative revenue to P216.3 billion, surpassing the level registered in the equivalent period last year by 45.96 percent [P68.1 billion],” the Treasury said.

“Moreover, BTr’s YTD performance has more than tripled the P58.3 billion 2023 full-year program fueled by higher dividend remittances, interest income from BTr’s managed funds and NG [national government] deposits, NG share from Pagcor [Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.] and Miaa [Manila International Airport Authority] profit, and government service income,” the Treasury added.

BIR, BOC collections dip

Meanwhile, Treasury data showed that both revenue collections by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and Bureau of Customs (BOC) declined on an annual basis in November.

The BIR’s earnings dropped 11.34 percent to P210.2 billion from P237.1 billion, while BOC’s revenue collection fell 2.69 percent to P73.7 billion from P75.7 billion, based on BTr data.

Despite the declines in November, the year-to-date revenue collections of both bureaus remained higher compared to the amount they posted last year.

The BIR’s January to November collection performance reached P2.342 trillion, 8.64 percent over last year’s P2.156 trillion. Meanwhile, the BOC has posted P812 billion in revenues during the 11-month period, 2.88 percent higher than last year’s P789.2 billion.

The Treasury said the BIR’s year-to-date revenue collection is already 88.77 percent of its programmed collection of P2.639 trillion this year. The BOC’s performance, meanwhile, is already 92.89 percent of its P874.2 billion revenue target for the year, the Treasury added.

BTr data also showed that the national government’s expenditures in November fell by 4.69 percent to P433.6 billion from P455 billion last year.

The Treasury attributed the decline to “lower National Tax Allotment shares of LGUs, lower direct payments made by development partners for the foreign-assisted rail transport projects of the Department of Transportation.”

The Treasury added that “different timing or schedule of big-ticket disbursements” in the Department of Public Works and Highways and the Department of Social Welfare and Development contributed to the lower public spending.

“On the other hand, the total disbursements as of the end of November grew by 3.59 percent or P162.1 billion to P4.675 trillion and is at 89.42 percent of the 2023 program,” it said.

The Treasury said the state’s primary expenditures [net of interest payments] stood at P385.1 billion in November, about 10.21 percent lower than the P428.9 billion recorded in the same month of last year.

“Meanwhile, the cumulative primary spending of P4.108 trillion as of the end of November notched a 1.32-percent or P53.7-billion improvement from a year ago,” it added.

In terms of interest payments, the state tallied P48.5 billion in November, 86.06 percent higher than the P26.1 billion recorded a year ago, based on BTr data.

“Net of interest payments, NG’s primary deficit for November stood at P44.7 billion, posting a [year-on-year] decrease of 54.31 percent or P53.1 billion,” the Treasury said.

“The YTD primary deficit consequently declined to P543.5 billion, 30.01 percent [P233.0 billion] lower than the P776.5 billion primary deficit incurred in the previous year,” it added.

Image credits: Tupungato | Dreamstime.com





