LGUs reminded to strictly enforce ordinances vs harmful firecrackers

With the New Year’s Eve revelry just a few days, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos on Wednesday urged all local government units (LGU) to strictly enforce their ordinances concerning the use of harmful firecrackers in their respective communities.

Abalos said that this is to ensure the safety of their communities, and lessen if not totally eliminate, pyrotechnics-related injuries prior to and during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Based on DILG data, there were at least 1,210 LGUs that already have ordinances banning the use of harmful firecrackers in their respective localities.

“Let us see to it that these ordinances [regarding harmful firecrackers] be implemented properly. Let us put teeth into these ordinances,” Abalos said in Filipino.

This, as he commended the 35 LGUs that have complied with his recent call to pass ordinances on the same, saying that this will ensure a safe and injury-free celebrations for their constituents.

Abalos said to attain their target of safe and injury-free festivities, LGUs must see to it that the provisions of the said ordinances are implemented down to the grassroots level.

Of the 1,210 LGUs that already have firecracker ordinances, Region 1 has 94; Region 2 with 84; Cordillera Administrative Region with 56; and Region 3 with 108.

Also, National Capital Region has 17; Calabarzon with 126; Mimaropa with 67; Region 5 with 63; Region 6 with 102; Region 7 with 91; Region 8 with 127; Region 9 with 66; Region 10 with 86; Region 11 with 23; Region 12 with 37; and Region 13 with 63.

According to the Philippine National Police, the list of prohibited firecrackers includes, among others, five Star, pla-pla, piccolo, goodbye Philippines, goodbye bading, giant bawang, watusi, atomic triangle, Judas’ belt, super Yolanda, super Lolo, and coke-in-can.

Latest injury figures

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported 13 new fireworks-related injuries (FWRI) as of Thursday, December 28, which include the first firework ingestion case involving a four-year-old boy from Calabarzon, who accidentally swallowed watusi at home.

Of the new cases, with age ranging from 5 to 49 years old, only five (42 percent) were due to illegal fireworks. Twelve of these new cases occurred at home and in the streets.

There are now 88 FWRI overall, with three out of every 10 cases coming from National Capital Region (NCR) (31, 35 percent).

Following NCR in rank as to the number of cases are Central Luzon (11, 12 percent), Ilocos Region (10, 11 percent), Bicol Region (5, 6 percent), Davao Region (5, 6 percent), and Soccsksargen (5, 6 percent).

Ninety-6 percent happened at home and in the streets, mostly by males with active involvement.

The top-ranking identified fireworks that cause almost seven out of every 10 (68 percent) FWRIs are boga, five-star, kwitis, piccolo, pla-pla, whistle bomb, and luces.

Illegal fireworks like boga, kwitis, 5-Star, piccolo, and pla-pla are to blame for about six out of every 10 cases (52, 59 percent).

Ingestion leads to death

The DOH noted that children often mistake watusi for candy due to their size and color.

“Do not buy or allow any watusi to be at your home,” the DOH reminded, as the released first aid remedies in cases when watusi is ingested: