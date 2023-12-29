Investment inflow outpaces gross outflow

THE Philippines posted a $672.86-million net inflow of foreign investments registered with the central bank through authorized agent banks (AABs) in November—snapping two months of consecutive net outflows—as gross inflows outpaced outflows.

The investments, also considered as hot money, reached a gross inflow of $1.6 billion and a $902 million gross outflow for the reference month, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

“The recorded net inflows are a reversal of the net outflows posted in October 2023 ($328 million),” the BSP said in a statement released last Thursday.

Despite the reversal foreign portfolio investments, the country’s January to November hot money still posted net outflows amounting to $42 million, a huge turnaround compared to the $794 million net inflow recorded during the same 11-month period.

On a year-on-year basis, registered investments in November 2023 are higher by $520 million (or by 49.4 percent) than the $1.1 billion recorded in November 2022, according to the BSP. The central bank added: “Similarly, gross outflows increased by $336 million (or by 59.4 percent) vis-à-vis the gross outflows posted in November 2022 ($566 million).”

According to the BSP, the $673 million net inflows in November 2023 were also larger by 184 million (or by 37.7 percent) than the $489 million net inflows recorded for the same period a year ago.

The central bank said the gross outflows in November was lower by 29.7 percent ($381 million) compared to the $1.3 billion recorded gross outflows in October with the US remaining as the country’s top destination of outflows. The BSP added that the US received $529 million of the total outward remittances from the Philippines.

On a monthly basis, the $1.6 billion registered investments in November were higher by $620 million than the $954 million recorded in October, according to the BSP.

The BSP said that during the month, 71.4 percent or $1.1 billion of registered investments were in peso government securities while the remaining 28.6 percent were in securities listed in the local bourse.

“Investments for the month mostly came from the United Kingdom, Singapore, United States, Luxembourg, and Hongkong with combined share to total at 91.9 percent,” the BSP said.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the country’s November hot money performance was the highest in four months which was driven by the “sharp decline in global crude oil prices.”

“Net foreign portfolio investments data improved to net inflows amid the gains in the local fixed income/bond markets, peso exchange rate, and stock markets; bargain-hunting/bottom-fishing activities in line with the gains in the U.S. stock and bond/Treasuries markets,” Ricafort said.

The RCBC executive noted that the country’s net foreign portfolio investment “could still improve” in December “amid the continued global and local financial market gains” driven by market expectations of a US Federal Reserve cut as early as March 2024.

Registration of inward foreign investments delegated to AABs by the BSP is optional under the rules on foreign exchange (FX) transactions.

It is required only if the investor or its representative will purchase FX from AABs and/or their subsidiary/affiliate foreign exchange corporations for repatriation of capital and remittance of earnings that accrue on the registered investment.

Without registration, the foreign investor can still repatriate capital and remit earnings on its investments but the FX will have to be sourced outside the banking system.