How govt can empower tomorrow’s workforce

German companies operating in the Philippines have the highest optimism in terms of business and hiring outlook for 2024 compared to their peers in other Southeast Asian countries, according to the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI).

Based on the results of the AHK World Business Outlook Fall 2023, which compared survey results from other Asean members, GPCCI said that German companies in the Philippines are more optimistic in their current business.

In the global landscape, GPCCI said the Philippines also garnered “significant” attention of improved local economic expectations in the next 12 months.

The Philippines also secured the leading position in employment intentions, with 63 percent of participants planning to hire more in the next 12 months, the German chamber said.

GPCCI also said the Philippines established dominance in the services sector, claiming the highest ranking at 47 percent as a “pivotal factor” for investment, as well as maintaining a competitive edge in sales and marketing at 50 percent.

With this, GPCCI underscored the importance of the proposed changes to the Apprenticeship Law, which was highlighted among President Marcos’s priority bills, as it aims to eliminate the cap on apprenticeship duration.

“This amendment acknowledges that the necessary length of training should be determined based on the specific skill or curriculum requirements,” GPCCI said in a statement.

Like many other countries, the Philippines recognizes the importance of apprenticeship programs in fostering skill development and bridging the gap between education and employment. However, with the fast-paced changes in technology, evolving labor market demands, and the need for a more inclusive workforce, it would do well for the government to heed the GPCCI’s call to amend the country’s apprenticeship system.

By modernizing this system, the Philippines can better equip its workforce for the demands of the 21st century and create a brighter future for both our workers and the nation as a whole.

The country’s current apprenticeship system suffers from several outdated practices that hinder its effectiveness. One of the main issues is the lack of flexibility in program design. The apprenticeship structure often adheres to traditional models that fail to adapt to emerging industries and technological advancements. As a result, many apprenticeships focus on skills that are no longer in high demand, leading to a mismatch between training and job opportunities.

The current system lacks inclusivity, limiting access to apprenticeship programs for certain groups. For one, there is still gender imbalance, with women being underrepresented in technical fields. Additionally, apprenticeships primarily cater to younger individuals, neglecting the potential of reskilling and upskilling opportunities for older workers who may need to adapt to changing industries or acquire new skills.

Amending the country’s apprenticeship system is essential for several reasons. First, it will enable our workers to keep pace with the rapidly evolving job market. By aligning apprenticeship programs with emerging industries, such as renewable energy, information technology, and artificial intelligence, our workers can acquire the skills needed to succeed in these sectors. This adjustment will not only benefit the apprentices themselves but also contribute to economic growth and competitiveness.

To revitalize the apprenticeship system, several key amendments should be considered. Firstly, there is a need to establish a comprehensive framework that allows for the regular review and updating of apprenticeship programs. This will ensure that they remain relevant to the evolving demands of the job market. Collaboration between industry stakeholders, educational institutions, and government agencies is vital in achieving this objective.

Secondly, it is crucial to provide financial incentives and support to both apprentices and participating companies. Financial assistance in the form of stipends and tax incentives will encourage more companies to engage in apprenticeship programs and enable individuals from different socioeconomic backgrounds to participate without undue financial burden.

Lastly, the apprenticeship system should be expanded to include lifelong learning opportunities. By accommodating individuals of all ages, the system can facilitate career transitions and help our workers adapt to changing industries. This will not only improve the employability of older workers but also contribute to a more skilled and adaptable workforce overall.

The Philippine Apprenticeship Law has been instrumental in addressing unemployment and skills gaps. However, as the GPCCI pointed out, it is crucial to update the law to ensure that it remains relevant. By aligning apprenticeship programs with emerging skill requirements, fostering industry-academe collaboration, promoting inclusivity, and enhancing monitoring mechanisms, an updated law can empower the workforce of tomorrow. Updating the Philippine Apprenticeship Law is an investment in the future of the nation, enabling a more dynamic, skilled, and resilient workforce capable of driving economic growth and prosperity.