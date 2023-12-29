Globe Telecom paints ‘rosy’ outlook for 2024

PROJECTIONS point to positives for the Globe Group in 2024, as it cited on Thursday key developments in its data-center operations and the introduction of its electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary.

According to Globe Group president Ernest Cu, the company is “very confident” about the country’s business climate next year, as it strengthens the operations of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) Phils. and Gogoro Phils.

“We remain optimistic for 2024,” Cu remarked. “We are hopeful that inflation and interest rates have already reached peak levels. We are very confident that, given the state of competition in the market, our people’s continued efforts and our market position, we’ll be able to sustain a lot of what has happened in our mobile and fixed-line side of our telco business this year.”

The Globe chief said STT GDC is gearing up to “respond to the growing demand for hyperscale quality locations in the Philippines,” after holding the 6-megawatt data center groundbreaking in Cavite. This is expected to complement the 124-MW facility in Fairview.

He noted that these “next generation data centers” are designed to cater to the increasing needs of enterprise businesses and hyperscalers for reliable, high-quality data offerings that mark a significant step in Globe’s expansion strategy. The facilities are expected to generate revenues for the telco and its partners by 2025.

Aside from the data center projects, Globe is set to beef up Gogoro, which offers battery-swapping technology for the latter’s EVs or “Smartscooters.”

Cu added that the company is positive it can maintain its business trajectory in 2024, following an all-time high in consolidated service revenues for the first nine months at P121.1 billion, notwithstanding challenging macroeconomic conditions.

It also posted P60.7 billion in Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization or EBITDA during the said period.

He emphasized that “despite the current high interest rate environment and elevated inflation, strategic initiatives and [a strong market position will ensure Globe’s] continued success.”

The Ayala-led telco firm saw its profits dwindle by almost a third in the first nine months of the year despite posting all-time high consolidated service revenues—no thanks to higher depreciation costs and a non-operate charge versus last year.

The company’s net income “dropped by 27 percent” in January to September 2023 “due to the increased depreciation expense, as well as this period’s non-operating charges versus last year’s non-operating income, which included the partial sale of Globe’s data-center business.”

Its core net income also plunged by 8 percent to P14.8 billion.