Fil-Chinese biz honors Ms. Universe PHL Dee

THE Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) sees the accomplishments of Ms. Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Daniela Dee as a powerful tool to inspire the Filipino-Chinese community and a larger Philippine society and motivate them to excel in their chosen endeavor.

“More importantly, I am sure it will inspire our Filipino youth to shine in their respective fields. Once again, welcome to this celebration…to encourage excellence and public service in recognition of her achievements as Miss Universe 2023,” said FFCCCII president Cecilio Pedro as the business network held recognition rites for Dee at the organization’s head office in Binondo.

Earlier, the federation also honored Filipino-Chinese Asian Games pole vault gold medalist Ernest John Obiena for bringing honor to the country by his accomplishments in international competitions.

“I was so thrilled to receive the invite as I’ve always known my grandfather was the vice president for whatever we’ve done and this is consistent for all the days. Whatever we do, we really aim to serve; [we] purely aim to give back and do whatever we can to make sure that the Philippines becomes a better place whether in our small or big endeavors,” said Dee, the daughter of businessman Derek Dee and 1979 Ms. International Melanie Marquez, in her acceptance speech.

Dee is the granddaughter of the former FFCCCII vice president and the late Chinabank chairman Dee K.Chiong. Her great-great granduncle Dy Han Kia was also a 19th century Philippine lumber industry pioneer and philanthropist.

Michelle recalled that her stint in the Ms. Universe pageant in El Salvador was to ensure every Filipino would be proud in everything she does, while embodying the Pusong Pinoy mindset integrated into her whole story, from her national costume to the people covered by her advocacy efforts. “I do my very best to utlize any platform to create a positive impact on many people,” she said.

As a young girl, Michelle recalled she thought that being a beauty queen just required walking in gowns. Later, she realized that a beauty contest is an effective platform that can make a difference.

The De La Salle University alumna added that she could take advantage of it to support her advocacies such as autism awareness and inclusivity, pointing out that her two siblings are on the autism spectrum. “I knew I could take advantage of support for my lifetime advocacy on the autism spectrum since my two siblings belong to that group,” she said.

Michelle credited her personal growth to the Chinese upbringing courtesy of her her grandmother Regina Dee, from whom she learned the value of giving back and making sure that she can bring positive change to many people by establishing the Inner Peace Foundation. Meanwhile, Derek her father is active in promoting his advocacy on Hepatitis C.

“What I see them doing with the platforms that they have, and that’s something that I believe resonates throughout the whole Filipino-Chinese community—that we should be able to use what we have to create a better environment not just for those around us but for a greater community,” Michelle said.

