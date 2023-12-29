Figaro opens coffee shop with Kitchen City in WTC

PUBLICLY-LISTED restaurant operator Figaro Coffee Group Inc (FGC). and Kitchen City have just opened a joint coffee chain at the World Trade Center (WTC) in Pasay.

Ricardo Abelardo Jr., who is Kitchen City’s president, said the opening of Lobby Café is a celebration of long-term planning of a vision, consistent offering of good service, and providing an option for WTC clients.

“As you can see in the Philippines, Kitchen City and FCG are very strong partners,” Abelardo affirmed. “I’m glad that Figaro Coffee is a well-known brand owned by a Filipino.”

Ace Azarraga, who is Figaro’s Brand and Partnership director, said the company and Kitchen City have been partners even before the pandemic.

“Kitchen City selected FCG as its coffee provider due to our commitment to delivering quality and affordable products,” Azarraga said. “With more than 13 outlets distributed across Kitchen City concessionaires, schools, offices and manufacturing companies, FCG has successfully established a strong presence in various sectors.”

Figaro said it continues to expand not only by opening stores, but also partnering with other major companies like Kitchen City. It shared that “from a humble beginning to becoming a global success, [we remain] committed to providing exceptional coffee experiences and supporting local communities.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Chair Emeritus Guillermo Luchangco of the ICCP Group of Companies; Chair and CEO Pamela Pascual of Manila Exposition Complex Inc., as well as Kitchen City’s owner and chair Alfredo Yao.

The WTC-Metro Manila is the venue of major exhibitions and trade shows participated by foreign delegations and buyers from different parts of the world. It offers a fully equipped facility in a strategic location, with excellent visitor mileage and accessibility to international airports, seaports, entertainment and cultural facilities, five-star hotel accommodations, as well as proximity to the Makati City Central Business District.