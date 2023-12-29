HAPPY New Year! As we usher in 2024, the phrase “feed your focus” seems like a timely theme for this post. I thought this could be useful for associations to start the new year.

The phrase is a self-improvement concept that encourages individuals to prioritize and nurture their concentration and attention on a particular goal, task, or objective. To achieve success or make progress in a specific area, you should dedicate your time, energy, and resources to that pursuit while minimizing distractions and diversions. In essence, “feeding your focus” involves “5Cs,” as follows:

1. Concentration. Focusing your attention on the task or goal at hand. This means eliminating or reducing distractions that can divert your focus.

2. Commitment. Making a dedicated and unwavering effort to achieve a particular goal or objective, often through sustained hard work and perseverance.

3. Continuous learning. Seeking to improve and expand your knowledge and skills in the area of your focus. This might involve reading, training, or gaining experience.

4. Conscious prioritization. Allocating your time and resources according to the importance of your goal. This may require sacrificing less important or distracting activities.

5. Consistency. Repeatedly working on your focus area over time rather than sporadic efforts. Consistency is often key to making meaningful progress.

Within associations, feeding your focus revolves around the idea that concentrated effort and dedication directed towards the organization’s mission, objectives, and member needs lead to success. It’s not just about being busy; it’s about actively and intentionally directing energy and resources towards what truly matters.

To benefit from the “feed your focus” philosophy effectively, associations can adopt the following strategies:

1. Define and refine objectives. Regularly assess and refine the association’s goals to ensure they remain relevant and aligned with members’ needs and interests.

2. Constantly assess member engagement. Systematically gauge the level of member engagement and adjust strategies to boost involvement in priority areas.

3. Streamline resource allocation. Evaluate and optimize resource allocation to direct efforts toward focus areas and maximize impact.

4. Enhance communication. Improve communication channels and methods to keep members informed and engaged with the association’s goals and activities.

5. Foster a culture of unity. Encourage a culture of unity and collaboration by recognizing and appreciating members’ contributions, fostering a sense of belonging, and celebrating shared achievements.

In the dynamic world of associations, “feeding your focus” serves as a guiding principle for achieving unity, success, and impact. By channeling efforts, resources, and member engagement towards the association’s core objectives, associations can realize their full potential and make a lasting impact on their respective professions, industries, and communities. This philosophy reinforces the idea that by nurturing their focus, associations not only nourish their growth but also their ability to drive meaningful change and collective progress.

Octavio Peralta is founder and volunteer CEO of the Philippine Council of Associations and Association Executives, the “association of associations.” E-mail: bobby@pcaae.org.