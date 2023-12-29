DOTr eyeing Feb. 15 for P171-B Naia deal award

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) aims to award the P170.6-billion Naia Privatization deal by February 15, according to a ranking government official.

Transportation Spokesman Timothy Batan said following Wednesday’s opening of bids, from which all four offers were found to be “complete,” the agency will now undertake the detailed evaluation of the qualification documents for a period of no longer than 10 days from bid submission date.

He noted that the bids and awards committee “reserves the right to seek clarification from any bidder on the form and contents of the qualification documents.”

Five days later, Batan explained, the agency will announce the “results of the detailed qualification documents evaluation” and will also reveal the “opening date of the technical proposals of the qualified bidders.”

The technical proposals will then be opened on January 15.

“We will be inviting all of the bidders to attend and witness the opening of the technical proposals,” he said.

The agency will then evaluate the proposals for 20 days to February 4. A day after, it will announce the technical proposals that pass the evaluation.

“We will also announce the opening date for the financial proposals which is currently scheduled on February 7, tentatively,” Batan said.

By Valentine’s Day, the results of the financial evaluation will be announced.

“On February 15, we are targeting to issue the notice of award,” Batan said, adding that the government will require the winning bidder to submit post-award requirements by March 6.

The agency will then evaluate the compliance with the post-award requirements. It targets to sign the concession agreement on March 15.

“There [are] up to 180 days to complete the conditions precedent to O&M start date and that is September 11,” Batan said.

Four consortia joined Wednesday’s bidding for the Naia deal: Manila International Airport Consortium, Asian Airport Consortium, GMR Airports Consortium and SMC-SAP and Co. Consortium.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista explained that “today completeness of documentary requirements submitted by the bidders will be reviewed by BAC. After 10 days, the technical qualifications will be reviewed.”

Manila International Airport Consortium is composed of GIP EM MIAC Pte. Ltd, Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc., AC Infrastructure Holdings Inc., Alliance Global Infracorp Development Inc., Asia’s Emerging Dragon Corp., Filinvest Development Corp. and JG Summit Holdings Corp.

Meanwhile, Asian Infrastructure and Management Corp., Cosco Capital Inc., Philippine Skylanders International Inc., and PT Angkasa Pura II make up the Asian Airport Consortium.

GMR Airports Consortium is a partnership among GMR Airports International BV, Cavitex Holdings Inc., and House of Investments Inc.

Lastly, SMC-SAP and Co. Consortium consists of San Miguel Holdings Corp., RMM Asian Logistics Inc., RLW Aviation Development Inc., and Incheon International Airport Corp.

The government stuck to its December 27 deadline for the submission of bids despite the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) recommendation to extend the auction by a month.

The Naia Privatization Project is a Rehabilitate-Operate-Expand-Transfer (ROET) deal led by the DOTr and the Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa).

Under the terms of reference for the deal, the winning consortium shall provide an upfront payment of P30 billion to the government as premium and another P2 billion in annuity payments.

It is also required to remit a certain percentage of the revenues to the government. This will be the main bid parameter for the auction—the higher the proposed share of the government in the Naia’s revenues are, the better.

The concession was initially set for 15 years with an option to extend by 10 years as long as the concessionaire is “not in flagrant violation of the concession agreement.”

The Naia Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project seeks to rehabilitate and expand the current three-terminal gateway in Manila. Once completed, its capacity shall be expanded from 35 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to 62 MMPA.

Reportedly, some industry stakeholders are questioning the law that will govern the bidding, as the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Code took effect on December 23, overriding the Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) Law.

Image credits: Hossein Lohinejadian | Dreamstime.com





