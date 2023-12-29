DOH-Davao aims to activate HIV treatment center in every province

DAVAO CITY—The Department of Health (DOH) regional office here said it would be putting up a treatment facility for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in each province in the Davao Region, a Philippine Information Agency news dispatch said.

Maria Theresa Requillo, the HIV and AIDS regional program coordinator, said the plan was to ensure that more people with HIV would be able to access the antiretroviral drugs that delay the onset of the dreaded Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

The Davao Region has enough stocks of the free antiretroviral drugs but so far only Davao City and Tagum City has the HIV treatment facilities from which the drugs are dispensed with.

“Our drugs are very much enough. We have no problem as our HIV treatment facilities are dynamic,” the PIA report said, quoting Requillo.

She said the stocks are adequate despite the increasing number of patients. “There is monthly inventory for as long as there is regular communication with the central office,” she said

“The antiretroviral drugs are free and coming from the Department of Health and only available at the HIV treatment facilities,” she added.

She said the facilities are located in the Southern Philippine Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City and the Davao Region Medical Center in Tagum City in Davao del Norte. Two more facilities are the designated treatment centers and all are in Davao City. These are City Health Office through its Reproduction Health and Wellness Center and Davao Doctors Hospital.

She said the DOH would open new facilities in Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro “so the drugs can be more accessible for people with HIV and AIDS.”

The DOH said the region has 700 people diagnosed with HIV/AIDS from January to August this year alone, with 85 new cases in August. Since the national monitoring registry was started in 1993, the region has listed 6,736 HIV/AIDS cases already.

The PIA also quoted Nemfa C. Adorable, member of the SPMC HIV and AIDS Core Team, as saying the Philippines registered the fastest growth of HIV-AIDS reactive cases in Asia.

“In the entire Asia, we are the highest and the fastest. We rose up 411 percentage. In the past, 22 would be reactive; now it’s 50 a day,” Adorable said.

Health authorities estimated the actual number of infected persons to be higher by as much as ten-fold due to the hesitance of infected persons to seek treatment for fear of social stigma.

However, the DOH would advise patients to register and assuring them of confidentiality of their identity.

She said there are many kinds of antiretroviral drugs now and their efficacy may be determined only after the doctors would have taken the baseline health information of the patient. “That is why newly diagnosed patients must undergo baseline laboratory tests.”

The drug is taken orally once daily, the DOH said.