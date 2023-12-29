`

Cebu Pacific cited for ‘exemplary support’ in national government’s relief efforts

Present during the awarding are Department of Social Welfare and Development: National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau-Chief Administrative Office’s Irish Flor Yaranon (from left), Disaster Response Management Group undersecretary Diana Rose Cajipe, Cebu Pacific’s Corporate Communications specialist Roxanne Gochuico and manager Marga Lera, as well as DSWD’s NRLMB officer in charge Leo Quintilla and Resource Management division chief Mark Poul Agner.
CEBU PACIFIC (PSE: CEB) was recognized by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for its significant contribution in providing logistical support during calamities and disasters).

During its “Volunteers and Partners’ Recognition Day,” the DSWD—particularly its National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau (NRLMB)—commended CEB, alongside other government agencies, private organizations, and dedicated volunteers, for delivering humanitarian assistance and relief to communities in need.

“We would like to express our sincerest gratitude to our valued partners and volunteers who extended their support to the [NRLMB] in delivering immediate responses to families affected by various calamities,” said Diana Rose Cajipe, who is the undersecretary of DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group. “We are grateful to have you as our volunteers and partners, alleviating the suffering of vulnerable and disadvantaged people during crisis situations.”

In 2023, the budget carrier airlifted over 258 metric tons of humanitarian cargo, which manifested the airline’s dedication in supporting communities during crises.

“We’re honored to contribute to the government’s noble efforts in making a difference in the lives of those in need,” said CEB’s chief corporate affairs officer Michael Ivan Shau. “[Our] purpose goes beyond flying—it’s about connecting and supporting communities, especially during challenging times.”

Looking ahead to 2024, CEB is steadfast in its commitment to social responsibility and advancing humanitarian causes.

The airline also envisions fostering collaborative initiatives that provide sustainable and impactful change for every “Juan,” according to a company statement.

