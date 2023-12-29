BOC hunts tankers it linked to smugglers

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) announced last Thursday it hasn’t found the four tankers the agency links to smugglers of hundreds of thousands of unmarked fuel in Bataan.

A statement issued by the BOC said that these tankers are on the loose and are involved in the smuggling of 158,000 liters of unmarked liters in Mariveles, Bataan, last December 16.

According to the BOC, it has already seized a total of 16 trucks and one ship involved in the smuggling off a private port in Bataan. The smuggling operations yielded P7.807 million (around $140,619) worth of 154,000 liters of unmarked diesel and about P188,760 (around $3,400) worth of 4,000 liters of unmarked gasoline.

BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio was quoted in the statement as saying that “despite the holiday season, the bureau is working double time to pursue the whereabouts of the four other tankers.”

“We will get to the bottom of this affront to our laws,” Rubio added.

The BOC said the Office of the Collector of Customs in the District Port of Limay, Bataan, issued a warrant of seizure and detention last December 20 against the 16 lorries with attached tanker trailers and one tanker vessel for violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) and Republic Act (RA) 10963, otherwise known as The Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion, or “Train” law (Section 80).

According to the BOC, the seized vessels and their conveyances were turned over to the custody of the Auction and Cargo Disposal Division of the Port of Limay.

It added that the total appraised amount for the unmarked fuel found inside the vessels and the lorry trucks and tanker vessel is around P142 million (about $2.6 million).

The BOC believes the Motor Tanker (MT) Lorna 2 as the source of diesel fuel on the trucks and trailers, which was estimated to be worth P73.993 million. Meanwhile, the tractor head is valued at P41.52 million and the lorry at P18.467 million.

BOC-CIIS Director Verne Y. Enciso said a Mission Order (MO) was immediately issued upon verification of the “derogatory information that there were several vessels carrying alleged smuggled fuel and attempting to discharge the same.”

“Initial and confirmatory tests yielded a failed result on the lorry trucks and the tanker vessel. This means that the fuel is lacking the markings, indicating the lack of necessary duties and taxes,” Enciso said.

Customs Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Juvymax R. Uy added that inquest proceedings were already conducted against the alleged drivers and helpers of the lorry trucks and tanker trailers in violation of pertinent sections of the CMTA and the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC), as amended by the Train Law.

The preliminary investigation is set on January 8, 2024, at the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Bataan, according to the BOC.

“Our smuggled fuel interdiction mission is vital to the health of our economy. We will leave no stone unturned in running after the perpetrators behind this operation. Smuggling unmarked fuel does not only hurt our economy, but it is also unsafe and it causes harmful auto emissions,” Uy said.