After drawing flak, Neda insists lower food tariffs help Filipinos

THE National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) on Thursday maintained that lower tariff rates benefit Filipino consumers, citing lower inflation rates for meat and other commodities this year.

In a statement, Neda reiterated that extending the reduced most favored nation (MFN) tariff rates on pork, corn and rice would help “ensure” sufficient and affordable food supply for Filipinos next year.

Neda Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said it is critical that the country “diversifies” its market sources “to ensure sufficient and affordable food supply in the Philippines.”

“This will help reduce the risks and alleviate the inflationary pressures caused by the onset of El Niño, the worsening effects of African Swine Fever (ASF), and external pressures such as geopolitical tensions and export bans imposed by some countries,” Balisacan said.

Neda argued that additional meat imports this year “played a crucial role” in slashing the country’s meat inflation to -1.2 percent in September from 21 percent in 2021 amid a production shortfall in corn and challenges in domestic pork production due to ASF.

“In addition, the reduction on tariff rates had pulled down corn inflation and broadened market sources for rice, mitigating the impact of elevated inflation in September of this year,” it said.

Nonetheless, Balisacan emphasized that the extended reduced tariff rates on key commodities must be complemented with “crucial” strategies and programs that would boost local food production.

“These crucial strategies include sustained investments in irrigation, flood control, supply chain logistics, and climate change adaptation,” he said.

“Short-term and long-term interventions need to work together to protect the purchasing power of Filipino households and boost the productivity and income of local producers. Doing so will ensure equitable and sustainable development for the country,” he added.

Sinag assails Neda stand

Neda’s and Balisacan’s comments came a day after the Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag) took a swipe at the socioeconomic planning agency for being one of the prime movers in extending the lower tariff rates on the three commodities.

Sinag argued that local food producers are being “penalized” by the Marcos Jr. administration with its decision to extend lower tariff rates on key food items until the end of 2024. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/28/low-tariffs-punishing-local-food-producers-without-cutting-prices/)

“It is very unfortunate that the economic team led by Secretaries Ben Diokno and Arsenio Balisacan had succeeded in the issuance of EO [Executive Order] 50; penalizing local producers while promoting the interests of a few privileged importers and favored traders,” the group said in a statement.

Sinag, led by Engr. Rosendo So, emphasized that local producers are “penalized” while importers are “rewarded” and “pampered” with four straight years of reduced tariffs on rice, pork and corn.

“Ang mga taga-Neda na lang ang naniniwala sa biyayang dulot ng unlimited imports at benevolence ng importers [It is only those in Neda who still believe in the benefits of unlimited imports and the benevolence of importers],” it said.

“It is this mindset of ‘importation as the only solution’ that has put us in this dire situation,” it added.

The group challenged the administration on the benefits of extending the lower tariff rates, arguing that prices of commodities did not drop in the past three years under the reduced tariff regime.

Citing its own price monitoring, Sinag said the price of well-milled rice in 2021 ranged between P40 and P42 per kilogram while it is now ranging from P48 to P54 per kilogram.

Sinag added that prices of pork liempo were between P230 and P250 per kilogram last 2021, but are now at P360 to P400 per kilogram.

“Who really benefited from the lower tariffs? Worse, we’ve lost billions in foregone revenues, further crippling the capacity of the government to provide public support to the agriculture sector,” it said.

“Countries that have relied on their own capacity to produce food have not been impacted by any new developments in the global market,” it added.