AFP chief Brawner among ‘Gawad Pilipino’ awardees

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. was lauded for his “exceptional sense of bravery, love, and service” to the country and people and hailed as one of the Heroes of the Year awardee in the 2023 “Gawad Pilipino” held at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Wednesday, December 27.

Gawad Pilipino recognizes individuals for their excellence, passion, and work ethic that affect Philippine culture, tradition, and society.

“It is an honor to be bestowed this distinction among these remarkable individuals. The ‘Gawad Pilipino’ award’s Hero of the Year celebrates these individuals’ bravery, resilience, selflessness, unwavering commitment, and dedication to a cause larger than oneself—the welfare of our countrymen and the security of our nation,” Brawner said.

This year’s “Duyan ka ng Magiting” event hallmarks the awardees’ positive impact to Filipinos amid challenges and crises.