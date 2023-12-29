ACEN investments to top ₱12B for subsidiaries all over PHL

THE Ayala Group’s renewable energy (RE) arm ACEN Corp. is injecting some P12.87 billion in six different subsidiaries to fund power projects across the Philippines.

In separate disclosures to the stock exchange, ACEN said it has acquired additional redeemable preferred and common shares in Giga Ace 6 Inc., Giga Ace 8 Inc., Santa Cruz Solar Energy Inc., Sinocalan Solar Power Corp., SolarAce2 Energy Corp., and Gigasol1 Inc.

For its transaction with Giga Ace 6, ACEN subscribed to an additional 799.48 million Common A Shares and 7.16 million Redeemable Preferred A Shares (RPS A) for P7.96 billion.

The additional investments will be used by Giga Ace 6 for the proposed 335-megawatt (MW) onshore wind-power project development to be installed in the provinces of Laguna and Quezon.

Meanwhile, further investments are in store for Giga Ace 8 involving P2.40 billion in Common A, RPS A, and RPS C shares. Proceeds of this transaction will be used for the proposed 300.011MWp/237MW AC Palauig Solar 2 Project.

The transaction with Santa Cruz Solar Energy involves the subscription to additional Common A Shares and RPSA for P1.31 billion. This will be used to fund continuing works for the construction of the San Marcelino Solar Energy Power Plant Project-Phases 1 and 2 in San Marcelino, Zambales.

ACEN also subscribed to additional RPS A in Sinocalan Solar Power for P708 million. The subsidiary will utilize the investment for the proposed 60MWp solar power facility development in San Manuel, Pangasinan.

Ayala’s additional investments in SolarAce 2 and Gigasol1 involve a RPS subscription for P250 million and P240 million, respectively.

Currently, ACEN has about 4,500 MW of attributable capacity from owned facilities in the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia and India, with a renewable share of 98 percent, which is among the highest in the region.

The company’s goal is to be the largest listed renewables platform in Southeast Asia, with a goal of reaching 20 GW of renewables capacity by 2030. It is committed to transition its generation portfolio to 100-percent renewable energy by 2025, and to become a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions firm by 2050.