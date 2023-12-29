A healthy nutrition system

I faced a health challenge this year that required me to significantly modify my diet. After presenting my options, the doctor recommended that I see a nutritionist specializing in my condition. We had a difficult time getting an appointment with this nutritionist, as she was tied up with several patients. We had to do video call for our meeting.

While reviewing the list of what I could eat, my economist mindset started to estimate the cost of time to look for the food, the time to prepare them, and the prices of these products. If I will be practical about it, I say I will not be able to eat anything that is not prepared at home, and that is very, very expensive. I thought maybe I should just follow the intermittent fasting that many people I know are doing. They did not see any nutritionist to do that! But my doctor told me that I have a condition that needs to be addressed, so that might worsen my condition instead of helping me.

This is not the first time that I encountered a nutritionist. In one of my executive checkups years ago, a nutritionist counseled me on what I should eat and the servings that I could have. She nicely explained the whys and the benefits it will give me later. Of course, I hardly heeded any of her advice since I was young and was not feeling anything wrong in my body. Now, many years later, I wonder if I would be in my situation now had I seriously taken her advice. Now my wife need to look at the nutrition content of every food product that we buy. Fresh, as much as possible. But the fresher they are, the more expensive they will be. What if I do not have the purchasing power? My problem is much simpler than the worries of someone who can’t afford to buy something to eat. Addressing hunger should be accompanied by a well-organized and nationally coordinated nutrition program!

I know that to achieve this, the whole of society must work together from what our agriculture sector is producing, what we are importing (especially with the continuation of lower tariffs on certain food products), our food manufacturing, the school system, our health agencies, the nutrition training program, and more importantly our communication system. Our stunting problem has already been brought to national consciousness. But then it takes a healthy and nutrition-conscious parents with the income to prevent the onset of stunting since we need to arrest it before a child reaches five years old. Even if we have an army of nutrition scholars all around the country, the situation won’t change if what they recommend is not available or unaffordable. Without the means, families will not change their food consumption habits.

The challenge is simply too broad and too wide to address immediately. Nonetheless, we can begin through a better communication system and an integrated nutrition program in schools. Raising national consciousness and awareness on the importance of nutrition can help change the food consumption attitudes of people and avoid potential future health problems.

According to the PSA, the top sources of mortality in the country are heart diseases, cancer, diabetes and hypertensive diseases. These are considered lifestyle diseases and can be avoided with the right diet and nutrition. For a country with still about 20 percent living in poverty, such results may be due to the food intake. But we will be too late if we are not going to address them early on. When I was a PhD student in Japan decades ago, there was a national campaign to eat fish. The campaign included a jingle that is played in the supermarket, radio and television stations. I believe the campaign was a success because it became a last song syndrome (LSS) to many, including me. Just like Christmas, it made me frequent the fish section often. The song talks about the nutritional value of fish and how it helps prevent certain diseases. It is an effective communication campaign. I wonder how our advertising and media people can help government craft one for, say, eating kamote or cassava. Also, when my kids went to the Japanese public schools, they only ate food that they themselves help to prepare and serve to their classmates, teaching them both the importance of nutrition and service to others. These foods were carefully selected by school nutritionists. There were no canteens in the school, and we were charged at the end of the school year a lump sum lunch fee. This is something our DepEd can think about.

Alas, we are faced with another challenge though. This is altogether another issue that we will write about next time. But to be able to work out a whole of society national nutrition program, we need to understand that there are only less than 10,000 nutritionists in the country representing 0.1 percent per 1,000 population. That is why it is difficult to get a second opinion about your nutrition options.

Well, as we celebrate the New Year, I am sure that you are aware of what you should eat! Here’s wishing everyone a healthy 2024 and beyond!

Dr. Alvin P. Ang is Chairperson of the Department of Economics at Ateneo de Manila University and Senior Research Fellow at the Ateneo Center for Economic Research and Development.