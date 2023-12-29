200 ‘mujahideen scholars’ complete tech-voc courses

DAVAO CITY—The Bangsamoro technical skills agency graduated last week 200 former fighters of both Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) to help the former combatants adapt to the mainstream society.

The two revolutionary fronts have separately signed peace treaties with government, the MNLF in 1996 and the MILF in 2014.

The Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education Skills Development (MBHTE-TESD) announced it has graduated the “mujahideen scholars” from various short vocational and technical courses.

The scholars received P10,000 worth of tool kits, a training allowance of between P7,000 and P8,000, and a sole proprietorship grant of P20,000.

Samra Abdullah, 25, from Libutan, Mamasapano Maguindanao Del Sur, and a cookery graduate, said the training opened an avenue to start a business.

“I learned a lot in this program that I can apply at work. It was a privilege to be part of these achievements because it gives me knowledge and skills as needed in cookery,” Abdullah said.

“We’ve seen the unwavering efforts of the current government, they still prioritize the needs of youth and are vulnerable in grassroots areas, especially for those who have been at the forefront of the conflict,” she added.

The scholars were either stationed or reside in the 10 camps of the MILF and MNLF and had been members of the Bangsa Moro Army, the armed wing of the MNLF or the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Force, the armed wing of the MILF. The camps were supposed to be transformed into active economic zones or areas under their separate peace agreements.

Their vocational and technical trainings were wrapped up on December 19 during their graduation at Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex (SKCC) in Cotabato City.

The graduates underwent training under the flagship program of the Bangsamoro Youth Commission (BYC) called Positive Peace Project (3Peace), the MBHTE-TESD said in a statement.

It said the 3Peace program “aims to produce former young combatants who are trained and capacitated in socioeconomic aspects ensuring their positive reintegration to become productive members of society.”

BYC Chairperson Marjanie Mimbantas Macasalong said the project would transform the lives of mujahideen along with their families and become part of lasting peace and development.

“Our aim is not merely to reintegrate 200 young individuals into society, but to empower them as catalysts for positive change. We are focusing on viable socioeconomic opportunities, leadership development, technical-vocational skills, and entrepreneurship across 10 camps of MILF and MNLF in the region,” Macasalong said.