Taiwan hospital conducts medical mission in Davao

THE Noordhoof Craniofacial Foundation (NCF), in collaboration with the Craniofacial Center team from Taiwan’s Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, organized a medical mission with the Craniofacial Foundation Phils., together with the United Davao Specialists Hospital and Center Inc., which provided free medical services to local congenital craniofacial-defect patients.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines (Teco) welcomed the medical mission team, which has been providing free reconstructive surgeries for Filipino craniofacial patients since 1999. It aims to alleviate human suffering through medical services.

The team, after a 10-hour transit flight, conducted its 13th medical mission in Davao City. It assisted 18 craniofacial defect patients and completed surgeries: nine cleft palate reconstructions, five cleft-lip reconstructions, and four craniofacial-defect reconstructions.

Minister Teng-shi Yang from Teco attended the medical mission last month, as he expressed his gratitude for the fruitful results of the long-term collaboration between the NCF and Taiwan’s Chang Gung Memorial Hospital that helped deepen Taiwan-Philippines health-care cooperation.

At the gratitude tea party, Yang mentioned that, besides conducting cleft-palate and lip surgeries with seed doctor Dr. Dax Pascasio in Davao City, the medical mission team also assisted in establishing the first craniofacial center in southern Philippines. This initiative ensured that impoverished local patients can receive comprehensive craniofacial team treatment without having to travel to Manila.

According to Teco, it “allowed Taiwan’s compassion to take root and sustainably develop in the Philippines, vividly embodying the spirit of ‘Taiwan can help and Taiwan is helping.’”

The NCF initiated the “Cleft Lip and Palate International Aid Program” in 1998. Including the recent one in the Philippines, they have conducted 90 missions in nine countries and assisted 2,273 underprivileged craniofacial patients.

The foundation has also trained 183 craniofacial medical professionals from 21 countries, with seed doctors establishing teams or treatment centers in the Philippines, Mongolia, Cambodia, Vietnam, and China.