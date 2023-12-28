Skilled Migration Act to boost Germany’s relations with PHL

As two-way ties betweeen Germany and the Philippines reach 70 years, Ambassador Dr. Andreas Pfaffernoschke sees a lot of promise for collaboration between the two nations.

“[Both] have a huge potential in increasing their cooperation in the fight against climate change and the promotion of renewable energy,” said Pfaffernoschke. “We are united in our commitment to a rules-based international order. The stable macroeconomic environment offers promising perspectives for trade and investment.”

The envoy added that “we will foster cooperation on the migration of skilled workers to Germany in technical professions.”

Highly encouraging on the list are the robust people-to-people ties—something that can be strengthened even further through Germany’s new “Skilled Migration Act.” The new legislation will introduce novel channels for skilled workers from countries outside the European Union (EU)—including the Philippines—to migrate to Germany.

The act significantly broadens opportunities for individuals seeking entry into Germany and the EU for the recognition of their foreign professional qualifications. The phased implementation of these new regulations began in November.

Notable enhancements for skilled workers from non-EU nations have been put in place. For those with higher education qualifications, immigration possibilities are broadened through the “EU Blue Card,” featuring lowered salary thresholds, expanded eligibility, an extended list of professions, and facilitated family reunification.

Notably, information technology (IT) specialists can secure the said card based on professional experience alone without a formal qualification. Additionally, the act ensures that skilled workers with professional or academic training are entitled to a residence permit—provided all requirements are met.

Those with completed professional qualifications or higher education can engage in any qualified employment within the non-regulated sector, and the connection between training and employment is no longer mandatory. The employment process for drivers is also streamlined.

For the German Embassy, these amendments mark a pivotal moment in its country’s commitment to fostering inclusive immigration and strengthening ties with skilled workers from around the globe.

“Germany is welcoming skilled workers with open arms and full support,” said Economic Counsellor Dr. David Klebs. “This law creates even better incentives for Filipino skilled workers to consider working in [our country].”

Working closely with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority or Tesda, Commission on Higher Education or CHED, and the Department of Migrant Workers or DMW, the embassy wants to ensure that immigration is fair and sustainable, with a high standard of protection and equality for Filipinos starting to work in Germany.

Why Germany?

ASKED what makes Germany attractive for skilled workers, Dr. Klebs highlighted the excellent working and living conditions, equal pay, full health insurance, and legal access to permanent residence and citizenship.

He emphasized the family-friendly policies, joint government and company-run programs, as well as the positive impact on the Filipino labor force in terms of remittances, work experiences, and skills development.

With the Skilled Migration Act, the migration process is also made much easier. Georg Leube of the Visa Department explains that the act simplifies immigration for skilled workers with vocational training and practical knowledge. It also introduces new provisions for the EU Blue Card visa, facilitating work migration, especially for highly qualified workers in “MINT,” or mathematics, IT, natural sciences, and technology-based professions and medical doctors.

Leube also pointed out the significance of health-care workers, as he highlighted new provisions for assistants in nursing recognized in Germany that also enhance the Triple Win program: “With the…program or the existing work migration of recognized nurses or nurses going to Germany for recognition measures, we already have made good experiences. They are needed and welcomed in Germany’s health-care sector.”

The embassy official shared that “for work migrants, even the settlement permits will be eased, so they can apply for this in a shorter time than before.”

Administrative procedures, such as online applications, are available and aimed at speeding up the immigration process. However, it is also crucial to note that individuals aspiring to practice regulated professions in Germany must still undergo the recognition process. Even in non-regulated professions, recognition proves advantageous, providing numerous benefits for long-term professional integration and a promising future in Germany.

The Skilled Migration Act signifies a progressive step in Germany’s bilateral relationship with the Philippines, promoting collaboration, fair immigration, and mutual benefits. As the two nations look forward to celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties, the act emerges as a pivotal element fostering shared prosperity and understanding.

