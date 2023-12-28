Rep. Villafuerte cites ‘exemptions’ in House-approved right-sizing bill

A senior lawmaker said that teachers, health-care professionals, soldiers, and other uniformed personnel within state agencies are exempt from the House-approved plan aimed at right-sizing the bureaucracy and reducing unnecessary expenses.

Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has endorsed this plan to enhance the skills of government workers and ensure a more seamless and responsive program and service delivery to the public.

Villafuerte emphasized this exemption as he urged senators to act on their corresponding measure when the 19th Congress reconvenes on January 22 after its five-week yearend break.

This rightsizing proposal shall be carried out over a three-year period and provides for retirement benefits and separation incentives for would-be affected workers, said Villafuerte, who is president of the National Unity Party (NUP) and one of the authors of this substitute bill.

House Bill (HB) 7240, or “The National Government Rightsizing Act,” makes it optional for the Congress, Judiciary, state universities and colleges (SUC), Office of the Ombudsman, other Constitutional Commissions, and local government units (LGU) to implement their own rightsizing plans, Villafuerte said.

Under HB 7240, rightsizing is also optional for state-run firms under the Governance Commission for Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations, or GOCCs (GCG), he added.

This substitute bill was a consolidated version of 16 measures on government rightsizing or streamlining, including HB 4015, which Villafuerte had authored with fellow CamSur Reps. Miguel Luis Villafuerte and Tsuyoshi Anthony Horibata and the Bicol Saro party-list.

Villafuerte highlighted the significant number of government workers, around 1.7 million according to 2022 data from the Civil Service Commission (CSC), spread across 187 government agencies and GOCCs with overlapping or redundant functions.

Stressing the importance of optimizing the state’s financial resources, the lawmaker stated that rightsizing would contribute to the appropriate utilization of the national budget, where almost 30 percent is allocated to personnel services annually.

The bill, aligned with Section 27, Article II of the 1987 Constitution, seeks to maintain honesty and integrity in public service while taking measures against graft and corruption. Villafuerte explained that the legislation aims to rationalize operations, streamline positions, and empower the President to abolish, create, and transfer offices within the national government.

To oversee the implementation of the streamlining plan, the bill proposes the creation of a Committee on Rightsizing the National Government, chaired by the Executive Secretary, with the Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) as co-chairperson and members including the Director-General of the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda), CSC chairperson, and Director-General of the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA).

President Marcos, in his first State of the Nation Address (SONA), endorsed the National Government Rightsizing Program (NGRP) to enhance the government’s institutional capacity, optimize state resources, and improve service delivery.

The DBM praised the House’s approval of HB 7240, calling it a timely and relevant measure for realizing President Marcos’ vision of a lean, efficient, and responsive government workforce.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman estimated that reducing the government workforce by 5 percent would save P14.8 billion, funds that could be allocated to priority projects.

The bill covers all national government agencies, while LGUs, the Legislature, Judiciary, Constitutional Offices, and SUCs may also rightsize their offices within their authorized appropriations.

Certain positions are excluded from streamlining, including teaching positions in schools, medical and allied-medical roles in hospitals, and military and uniformed personnel in specific government departments.

The bill mandates the use of digitalization and e-governance to optimize government roles and provide efficient services.

Section 11 of the bill requires agency heads to submit detailed organizational structures and staffing patterns to the DBM within 90 days of the proposed executive issuances’ approval by the President.

Personnel affected by the NGRP are entitled to retirement benefits and separation incentives, with the option to retire or be placed in a manpower pool for retooling and redeployment.

The bill emphasizes that those reemployed within the prohibited period must refund incentives received. Initial implementation costs will be sourced from applicable appropriation items under the current General Appropriations Act.