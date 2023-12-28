PRRD still top-of-mind senatorial bet–survey

FORMER President Rodrigo Roa Duterte emerged as the top-of-mind candidate in the senatorial race, according to the latest results from the PAHAYAG End of Year survey, conducted from November 29 to December 4, 2023.

Duterte obtained a significant voting predisposition of 48 percent and an impressive trust rating of 59 percent, according to a press statement on the survey.

Following closely is ACT-CIS Representative Erwin Tulfo, with a 44-percent voting predisposition and a parallel 44-percent trust rating. Tulfo’s older brother, broadcaster Raffy Tulfo, placed No. 2 in the 2022 Senate race despite being a neophyte politician.

Dr. Willie Ong, the former vice-presidential candidate and cardiologist, secured a substantial 43-percent voting predisposition and a 50-percent trust rating.

It was noted that Erwin Tulfo experienced a drop in support in Mindanao, sliding from 50 percent to 44 percent. Likewise, Dr. Willie Ong witnessed a decline in trust in Mindanao, from 50 percent to 42 percent, along with a decrease in support from 44 percent to 39 percent.

Reelectionist Senators Christopher Bong Go (40 percent), Imee R. Marcos (38 percent), and Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa (36 percent) are also notable figures in the early electoral landscape. The National Capital Region (NCR) sees an increase in voting predisposition for Go, rising from 29 percent to 38 percent; and for Marcos, climbing from 35 percent to 41 percent.

Other prominent figures in the survey include former Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto at 33 percent, former Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso at 31 percent, former Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson at 31 percent, and former Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo at 27 percent. Defense Secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro stands at 26 percent, and re-electionist Senator Pilar Juliana “Pia” Cayetano at 25 percent.

PAHAYAG 2023 End of the Year Survey (P-EOY2023), conducted by PUBLiCUS Asia Inc., is an independent and non-commissioned survey.

The survey period was from November 29 to December 04, 2023 using purposive sampling composed of 1,500 respondents randomly drawn from the market research panel of over 200,000 Filipinos maintained by the Singapore office of PureSpectrum, a US-based panel marketplace with multinational presence. The sample was restricted to registered Filipino voters maintained by PureSpectrum, a US-based panel marketplace with a multinational presence.